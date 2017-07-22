Corinne Olympios Shows Off Bikini Body Following First ‘Bachelor In Paradise Promo

Corinne Olympios is doing much better after the Bachelor in Paradise drama, and she is just soaking up the sun, enjoying life in Miami. The reality TV star showed off her fit body in a cute bikini while in Florida today.

It’s been only a couple of days since the debut of Bachelor in Paradise’s first promo.

Source: etonline.com

Fans of the hit show got a sneak peek at season four during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

The video also addressed the show’s huge sexual assault controversy head-on.

In the clip, a voiceover can be heard talking about the scandal as social media reactions to the incident flood the screen.

‘Summer was almost ruined,’ the voice says.

As fans of Bachelor in Paradise certainly already remember, Olympios was involved in a sexual assault scandal alongside DeMario Jackson.

The woman accused him of taking advantage of the fact she was drunk during a poolside scene on the show to do sexual things to her.

One of the producers was outraged by what was happening right in front of everyone’s eyes and decided to stop filming.

In the end, the entire show took a break as a police investigation started.

While Olympios did not return to film the reality show when production resumed last month, she revealed that she would be participating in the upcoming reunion episode alongside DeMario.

