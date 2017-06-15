Corinne Olympios Seeking Justice After Alleged Sexual Assault On BIP Left Her ‘Physically And Emotionally Traumatized’

The reality TV star has finally opened up about the drama surrounding her. Corinne Olympios claims she is suffering from emotional and physical trauma following her drunken pool encounter with DeMario on the set of Bachelor in Paradise.

According to new reports, Olympios is not backing down. She has hired a powerful legal team and publicist to seek justice for the alleged sexual assault she went through on the show.

‘I’m a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,’ Corinne said in an official statement.

Olympios claimed her worst nightmare had become a reality.

She went on to state that she has hired a group of professionals to investigate what happened to her that night so that she can go on and live her life.

Corinne also revealed that she is going to therapy in order to start dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from the blurry incident.

The reality star had a raunchy encounter with Jackson in the pool, and it seems like it turned bad.

But when the man was asked about the incident and whether or not he was upset about it he answered that he was all good.

In addition, despite Olympios’ description of her trauma, the crew and cast seem to like the man and think he is a good person.

After the scandal, he’s been cooperative, and everybody on set feels bad for him.

Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended while the investigation is taking place.

An official statement announced that after they figure out what really happened, appropriate measures will be taken.

