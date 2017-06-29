FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Corinne Olympios Says She’s Not Coming Back To Bachelor In Paradise!

Todd Malm 06/29/2017
Corinne OlympiosSource: EOnline.com

Corinne Olympios isn’t coming back to the set of the popular summer series, Bachelor In Paradise. Her team has finished its investigation, and they’re ready to take the next step!

Olympios and her legal team released a statement today to US Weekly addressing the controversy as well as the new rules created by the production.

She wrote, “In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things.”

The 24-year-old explained that her primary goal was only to find out what happened her on the night of the incident, June 4th.

“While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor In Paradise, my team and I felt it was critical to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what occurred.

According to the reality star, she felt victimized by other people judging her without knowing what had happened.

She went on to say that her team’s investigation is finished and she is happy that it’s over.

Although she still feels terrible about what happened to her that night, she is relieved the production team at Warner Brothers has come up with new rules to address the issues of drinking and sexual assault.

Olympios continued, “while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to.”

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, Warner Brother’s finished their interrogation and came to the conclusion that no “misconduct” had taken place.

Even though they cleared DeMario’s name, the accused man in question told the press he wouldn’t be coming back either.

During a sit-down with E! News, Jackson claimed he had been “played,” although he doesn’t know who played him individually. The contestant of the 13th season of The Bachelorette claimed he doesn’t want to accuse Corinne of anything, but rather, he just wants to ameliorate his reputation.

