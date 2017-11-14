Corinne Olympios Reveals That After Her Nick Viall Season Of The Bachelor She Got Engaged!

Today, during her appearance on The Morning Breath, Corinne Olympios revealed that in between her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise she was engaged! That means that the infamous scandal with DeMario Jackson almost never took place!

After Nick Viall sent her home, Corinne apparently got back together with her ex and former longtime bodyguard who, shortly after, popped the big question.

‘I got home, and he showed up at my house with a ring,’ the woman recalled.

And she said yes!

But their engagement did not last too long, and Corinne gave the man the piece of jewelry back.

‘It was exactly a year ago. Literally yesterday [last year], I got engaged,’ the reality TV star added.

Olympios refused to reveal the man’s name but did explain that she changed a few very important things about her just for him.

The woman had two of her tattoos removed because he was really religious and felt like he couldn’t marry her otherwise.

Soon after, however, they broke the engagement, so she ended up getting rid of the ink for nothing.

These days she is dating ‘someone’ else, and Corinne vowed to never ever enter a relationship with guys from Bachelor Nation again.