Corinne Olympios’ Lawyer Says Their Own Investigation Will Continue

Todd Malm Posted On 06/20/2017
Corinne OlympiosSource: AOL.com

Uh Oh! Corinne Olympios is not happy with the results of the investigation done by the Warner Brothers. After they had released their statement saying there was no misconduct on set, Corinne and her lawyer announced they would continue to conduct an investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued by Corinne and Marty Singer, they wrote, “It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from Bachelor In Paradise producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any claim filed by Corinne against anyone.”

The lawyer added that it comes as no surprise that Warner Brothers would claim there was no wrong doing on the set, because of their financial interest in keeping the show rolling.

He said, “our investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

As CI readers know at this point, a producer on the set of the popular television series filed a complaint after they noticed Corinne and DeMario Jackson were becoming intimate in the pool despite her allegedly not being in a position to give consent due to her intoxication at the time.

Corinne previously told Us Weekly that she was a victim in the incident although she has no idea what happened between her and Jackson.

However, Jackson remained confident in light of the complaints levied against him and said when the footage was released he would be exonerated.

Warner Brothers stated earlier, “out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved; we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape doesn’t support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.” The report went on to say none of the cast members were in danger during filming despite claims by the mainstream media.

