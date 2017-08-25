Corinne Olympios Has Two New TV Projects In The Works After Leaving Bachelor In Paradise

So it seems like Corinne Olympios may still return to TV pretty soon, even though not on Bachelor in Paradise. According to new reports, the reality TV star has a couple of brand new and exciting projects in the making.

‘I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I am also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers,’ the former BIP star explained.

She went on to say that she will reveal more details during her interview on August 29 with Chris Harrison.

Aside from teasing her upcoming shows, Corinne also promised to talk more about what actually happened between her and DeMario Jackson.

Despite the fact that the team investigating the sexual abuse accusations found no proof of misconduct, the woman still claims things happened differently than fans were led to believe.

She recently claimed that what the show aired – them two at the pool, was not the incident.

In fact, Olympios says DeMario crossing the line took place much later in the day in the hot tub.

Meanwhile, Chris Harrison assured the confused fans that everything will make sense soon.

We all have to have some patience because the issue is not just black and white and in fact, hides many layers.

Are you excited to watch Corinne Olympios’s new TV projects while the scandalous BIT mystery gets solved?