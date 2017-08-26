Corinne Olympios Claims She Needed Therapy After BIP Scandal

Corinne is handling her business. In a new sit-down, the reality star opened up about her painful experiences following the Bachelor In Paradise scandal between herself and DeMario Jackson.

When speaking with Us Weekly, Corinne said she’d had a lot of experiences with the popular franchise.

While most of them were positive, some of them were negative.

As CI readers know, production was shut down on the set of the series after a producer became “uncomfortable” regarding the interaction between DeMario and Corinne in the pool.

After Warner Brothers completed their investigation, they found that no criminal activity had occurred and no one’s life was in danger.

However, Jackson and Olympios are not coming back to the show.

It was too much of a dilemma.

As for how Corinne deals with the blowout, she’s been doing a lot of therapy as well as yoga.

It’s been family time for Corinne too.

Her mother has been the biggest part of her support system.

Olympios initially talked with Chris Harrison about the scandal, and she was glad for that because she feels “very comfortable” with Chris.

They’re good friends.

According to Olympios, she felt as if the media was trying to paint her in a negative light following the scandal, so she’s glad she was able to come out and offer her side of the story.

Corinne is walking tall despite the fact that everyone on set believes nothing went down with DeMario on the set of the series. “I’m close with everybody. Obviously, everybody had their own opinions on things, and everyone was just waiting for things to unfold. Thankfully, everything’s good with all my friends. I have no problem with Bachelor Nation. I love Bachelor Nation. I am good with Bachelor Nation.”