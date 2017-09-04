Corinne Olympios Caught Kissing Mystery Man Days After Showing PDA With DeMario Jackson – See The Pic!

Corinne Olympios was spotted having fun in Las Vegas this weekend, and she wasn’t alone! The reality TV star was photographed by the paparazzi looking as gorgeous as ever in a burgundy bikini by the pool.

It was a relaxing day of sipping drinks with friends and bathing in the sun while also taking many photos for social media.

However, later on, Corinne was caught sitting on the lap of a mystery guy, and it is safe to say things got heated up between them since they started making out.

Source: etonline.com

As fans may remember, not too long ago, Olympios was also spotted at a nightclub with her Bachelor in Paradise co-star DeMario Jackson following their huge scandal.

It looked like they had made peace, but that was not all – the PDA level between them was off the charts!

Just last week, Corinne opened up about the incident that resulted in the hit show’s production being halted as the police investigated the misconduct accusations.

‘Everyone thought I was just having fun and being Corinne. There is no way for you guys to know. I do not think it is anyone’s fault,’ she said, adding that she and Jackson were friendly the very next day as it wasn’t really his fault either.

Olympios made it very clear that there is no bad blood between them and wished DeMario all the best.

Who do you think the mystery man is? Did you hope that after the PDA galore night out, Olympios and Jackson would start dating?