Corinne Olympios’ Boyfriend Speaks Out In Her Defence In Light Of Bachelor In Paradise

Jordan Gielchinsky, Corinne Olympios’ boyfriend, says he still has her back following the Bachelor In Paradise controversy. Olympios, 24, and Demario Jackson were involved in an incident where a producer complained that DeMario was allegedly taking advantage of her in the pool when she wasn’t sober enough to give consent.

As CI readers know, Warner Brothers conducted an investigation however they found no evidence of any misconduct.

Despite the media firestorm, Jordan still supports his girlfriend through the PR disaster.

Gielchinsky said to E! News, “I have known Corinne for over ten years, and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it.”

Marty Singer, Corinne’s lawyer, said, “there is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.”

He said Olympios and himself would continue to conduct an investigation along with the multiple new witnesses who have come forward.

Gielchinksky continues to stand by his girlfriend, and he pays very little attention to the media conjecture.

“The only two people who know the actual disposition of our relationship is Corinne and me.”

As was previously reported, a producer claimed “misconduct” in the workplace after Corinne and Jackson were allegedly hooking up in a pool on the set of the reality series.

The production was halted shortly after and was resumed after Warner Brothers released their statement saying there was no wrongdoing.

In their statement, they revealed, “out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved; we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident.”

However, they didn’t see anything wrong in the tape, and it does not support any evidence of misconduct by a cast member. Not only that, but no one’s safety appeared to be at risk.