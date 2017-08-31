Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Share PDA Following Their Bachelor In Paradise Scandal – Are They Dating?

It looks like, despite the monster scandal that shook the very production of the show, there is no feud going on between Bachelor in Paradise stars Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson anymore. Last night, the former contestants on the reality TV show were spotted at the Nightingale Plaza nightclub. Outside the hotspot, DeMario and Corinne were all over each other, sharing a lot of PDA!

In the parking lot, Corinne jumped in the arms of her alleged aggressor and straddled him only to later give him a kiss on the cheek as well!

Where is all of this love coming from?

Naturally, the man did not stop Corinne from expressing her affection and even showed the paparazzi a thumbs up as the woman continued to straddle him.

This week, Olympios opened up more about what happened between her and Jackson.

As you may already know, following reports of misconduct, more precisely sexual abuse, the Bachelor in Paradise team was forced to halt filming as the police investigated the accusations.

‘Everyone thought that I was just having fun and being Corinne. There is no way for you guys to know. I do not think it is anyone’s fault. There’s no bad blood there. I wish him well always. ’ Corinne said recently, adding that Jackson didn’t really do anything wrong and that they were friendly again the very next day.

Are you as shocked as we are to see the stars getting along so well? Do you think they are going to date?