Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Are Both Coming Back To The Bachelor In Paradise

Yes, they’re both coming back! Even though Corinne and Demario did not return as part of the cast for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, both reality stars are coming back for the spinoff following their sexual encounter on the first night of filming.

We don’t know anything yet about the particular episode, but it will probably be the first time Corinne and DeMario will see each other after the producers essentially accused Jackson of rape.

Although the accusations by the staff were heinous, the Warner Brothers concluded their investigation saying that there had been no misconduct.

Either way, both reality stars are happy to be back.

Corinne said in a statement to E! News, “I am thrilled to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise Special.”

What will the special entail?

Over six weeks, fans of the Bachelor franchise will witness fan-favorites returning to attempt to find love for the second time in Mexico.

If you’re curious about what happened between DeMario and Corinne, it was all overblown nonsense.

In the end, Warner Brothers completed their investigation and realized that nothing significant had happened.

Corinne Olympios and her team initially announced they would be conducting their own investigation, but eventually realized “the investigation had been done to her satisfaction,” which means she didn’t have a case to pursue legal action, so she had to lay off.

After the scandal had shaken the media, the Bachelor producers implemented a few significant changes to the show, including a two-drink-per-hour maximum for the contestants on the production. Initially, Corinne said she was happy the company made changes to the rules but decided not to return. However, she has now decided to come back for the special, as was noted previously in the article.