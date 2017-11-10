Corey Haim’s Official Website Features Statement Naming Dominick Brascia As Abuser, Says Corey Feldman Involved

Corey Haim’s name is making recent headlines as a man named Dominick Brascia granted an interview with the National Enquirer, alleging first-hand knowledge that Charlie Sheen was his rapist. The report went viral and people on social media began attacking Charlie Sheen based on the claims. Judy Haim, Corey Haim’s mother has publicly stated that Charlie Sheen is not her son’s abuser and will appear on Dr. Oz to refute the claims. In addition to speaking out via television, Judy Haim has released a public statement via Corey Haim’s official website. The statement accuses Dominick Brascia of being Corey Haim’s rapist and alleges Corey Feldman participated in a cover-up.

Greg Harrison, a friend of Corey Haim’s for 20 years wrote the statement in 2016 as a way of defending Judy Haim from allegations she failed to keep her son safe. He also said that at the time he was friends with Haim, he never saw evidence of a close friendship with Corey Feldman.

He did say that Feldman entered the picture when the two filmed the A&E series The Two Coreys. The statement indicates that during the abuse episode on the show, Corey Haim stated his rapist was Corey Feldman’s friend. The statement goes one step further and names the friend as Dominick Brascia.

You may read the statement on Corey Haim’s website and on Facebook below. You may also watch the episode from The Two Coreys where Corey Haim says his rapist was Corey Feldman’s friend.

In addition to the official press release posted on Corey Haim’s website, the statement is also on Facebook. Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, released a statement via Facebook confirming the authenticity of her son’s friendship with Greg Harrison.

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim both publicly stated they were abused during the episode. It might have been beneficial if the show’s producers contacted law enforcement. The emotional outburst led to an attempt at therapy. Ultimately, the show ended when Corey Feldman refused to work with Corey Haim until he became sober.

Corey Haim was clearly struggling and had admitted to cutting or self-harm as a way of dealing with the pain. Corey Feldman’s response to Corey Haim’s accusations that he was raped by Corey’s best friend was that he was being molested himself.

Both men displayed extreme emotional turmoil, anger, and despair.

It should be pointed out that when Corey Haim accused Corey Feldman of wanting to hurt him, Feldman responded with the following, “Now why, would I want to try and hurt you.”

Exactly what Corey Haim believed at the time of filming about Corey Feldman’s intent to hurt him will never be truly known as he passed away from pneumonia in 2010.

It’s clear that Judy Haim and many others do believe that Corey Feldman purposefully tried to hurt him.

Corey Haim said the following to Corey Feldman in the episode.

“I’ll call you one better, you let me get f*##ed around in my life, raped so to speak, when I was about 14 1/2 and I’m saying, by a guy you still hang around with and tell me (I’m 14) to take f#$%ing responsibility.”

Corey Haim continued.

“You know exactly what I’m talking about. What did you do man when you saw that s#$% going down? What did you do? You knew about it, besides being his best friend? What’d you do? What’d you do?”

According to Greg Harrison and the official statement on Corey Haim’s website, the abuser was Dominick Brascia Here is a quote from the statement.

“The person Corey Haim was referring to in this episode is the man named Dominick Brascia, who also happened to be a friend of Corey Feldman’s.”

Dominick Brascia denied the allegations in 2016 but hasn’t addressed them recently.

Corey Feldman has come forward publicly to name his own abusers but said he cannot speak for Corey Haim’s abuse. He is solely addressing the issues pertaining to his own childhood sexual abuse.