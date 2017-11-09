Corey Haim’s Mother Responds To The Allegation That Charlie Sheen Raped Her Son

During an appearance on Dr.Oz, Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, spoke with the talk show host about the allegations that Charlie Sheen raped her son while on the set of the film, Lucas.

When speaking with Oz, Judy stated she knows what everyone is saying out there in Hollywood, but she never noticed a character change at the time of filming the 1986 movie starring Haim and Sheen.

Judy said, “I would have known if anything was wrong,” and that her kid was “transparent.”

According to the mother of the late child actor, when her son was “13 he wasn’t going to ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.” Shortly after, Judy named a different man who allegedly assaulted her son. However, the name was censored.

Charlie Sheen allegedly sodomized Corey Haim at 13 on set of Lucas https://t.co/sebxWIPVbA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2017

The accusations against Sheen first became news when Corey’s old friend, Dominick Brascia, said to The National Enquirer in a report published on the 8th of November that the 52-year-old Platoon star abused Corey while on the set of the 1986 film, Lucas.

Corey died at the age of 38 due to pneumonia in 2010. Corey allegedly said to Dominick that Sheen and Corey “smoked pot and had sex.” In response, Sheen “categorically denied” the allegations.

In Feldman’s book, Coreyography, the former child star claimed he and Haim had been assaulted by Hollywood executives and actors when they were young boys.

A spokesperson for Feldman discussed the allegations against Sheen and stated, “Corey can only speak about his own experiences,” and he won’t speak on anything unless he saw it. He added rumors discussed by others are “merely hearsay,” and implied they should not be taken seriously.