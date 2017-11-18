FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign And Corey’s Law Petition Update

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/18/2017
Corey Feldman UpdateSource: YouTube/Dr. Oz

Corey Feldman has launched a Truth Campaign to expose Hollywood’s relationship with pedophilia and there is a new petition underway called Corey’s Law. The petition aims to remove or extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases. Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign has a goal of $10 million in order for Feldman to obtain legal counsel, security detail, and then make a movie that tells his story and how he suffered abuse while seemingly thriving in the spotlight as a child and teen actor. Corey has appeared on Dr. Oz multiple times and discussed the sexual abuse he went through and publicly named two of his abusers.

Corey’s Law is gaining traction with many people signing the petition each minute. When signing the petition, you will be asked to confirm your email address to ensure your signature is added to the list.

The petition picked up speed after Corey Feldman officially endorsed it by tweeting about it. The petition is through the White House and requires a total of 100,000 signatures by December 12, 2017, in order to go before President Trump.

The Truth Campaign has a goal of $10 million. The goal is flexible and the exact amount can’t be adjusted. While some have questioned whether Corey Feldman really needs to be in fear for his life and if he really needs a security team, he believes he does.

Additionally, on a recent Dr. Oz interview, former child actors came forward to share their opinions on one of Corey’s alleged abusers. They were too scared to come on the show and Dr. Oz confirmed what Corey has been saying: they feared for their lives.

Corey provided an update regarding the status of his Truth Campaign and discussed focusing now on raising $1 million instead of $10 million. He also provides a thorough breakdown of how he plans to use the funds raised during the campaign.

Corey Feldman wrote an open letter to Newsweek after the headline of their interview described Corey as saying a “demonic moment” led him to come forward.

He addressed the reference in his open later and states that he was misquoted.

Speaking about focusing on raising $1 million instead of the full $10 million, Corey Feldman stated the following.

“I also wanted U all to know that though I have tried, I have not been able to lower the campaign amount, as the site won’t allow it, so I would rather focus on getting a “bottom line” number covered in this format. To me that number is 1 Million.

“If we can get at least that much raised in the next 5 weeks, I can still make a small budget version of the film, & cover my legal and bodily protection for a much shorter period of time. But something is better than nothing. So let’s call 1 Mil a hopeful worst case scenario.”

Are you supporting Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign? Did you sign the petition for Corey’s Law to overturn the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse cases?

