Corey Feldman’s Book ‘Coreyography’ Discredits New Report That Michael Jackson Abused Corey Haim

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/25/2017
CoreyographySource: Coreyography/Corey Feldman

There’s a new tabloid report gaining traction that states Michael Jackson allegedly abused teen idol, Corey Haim. Corey Haim passed away in 2010 due to pneumonia. In 2013, his close friend, actor and singer Corey Feldman wrote a book that debuted on the New York Times bestseller list Coreyography. The book describes the toxic environment he grew up in both personally and professionally but also discusses sexual abuse he personally experienced and abuse that Corey Haim told him he suffered. In the book, Corey Feldman discusses how he introduced Corey Haim to Michael Jackson. According to Corey Feldman’s timeline, that account disproves and discredits the new report that suggests Michael Jackson abused Corey Haim as he wouldn’t have known Haim at the time the incident would have occurred.

Radar Online published the story that said Corey Haim accused Michael Jackson of attacking him as a child. The source for the report is actor/producer Ed Meyer who claims Haim told him about the abuse directly.

While many have asked Corey Feldman to weigh in on the report, who knew Haim personally and has publicly discussed sexual abuse they both endured growing up in Hollywood, Feldman has remained out of the story and isn’t publicly commenting.

His 2013 book; however, speaks for him and people have turned to it for insight into the recent allegations against Michael Jackson.

Though Corey Feldman was interrogated by the Santa Barbara Police Department in 1993 as to whether Michael Jackson had sexually assaulted him, and Feldman was a witness for the prosecution in Jackson’s 2005 trial, Feldman says Jackson never sexually abused him.

According to the report, producer Ed Meyer was on the set of the 2008 reality series The Two Coreys that starred Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.  Many people are familiar with the episode “Showdown” where Corey Haim and Corey Feldman discussed past sexual abuse they suffered.

Meyer states there was another conversation, one that A&E recorded and filmed, but chose not to air. In this conversation, Meyer states that Haim had a meltdown and accused Charlie Sheen and Michael Jackson, along with others of abusing him.

A&E has not responded to reports and has neither denied or confirmed the existence of a video. You may read more about Meyer’s claims in the article below.

In chapter 20 of Corey Feldman’s memoir Coreyography, he describes introducing Corey Haim to Michael Jackson. Haim was 21-years-old at the time. Many people are saying this account refutes Radar Online’s report and Ed Meyer’s claims about Haim being abused by Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson fans are extremely upset that his name is being associated again with sexual abuse.

What do you think? Do you believe there is a tape out there that shows Corey Haim accusing Charlie Sheen, Michael Jackson, and others of sexually abusing him?

Do you believe the reports?

12 Comments

Punkin
12/02/2017 at 1:44 pm
Reply

What is this, when people become irrelevant or broke this is the new way of getting money. They tell lies and their accusations and get paid for it. Being sexual assaulted is not took be taken lightly nor to the bank. They really need to get their life.


steve
12/02/2017 at 1:37 pm
Reply

Corey Haim talked publicly about MJ soon after he died. It’s not only he didn’t accuse him he had nothing but respect and love for him! The media reported the exact opposite of the truth! They are treating MJ like trash they have been lying about him for 30 years. They are disgusting particularly Radar Online. This is what Haim told AP after MJ died:

“The thing that bugs me most out of this what really really irritates me
they weren’t capable of being polite to the man until he passed on.
Now everybody is so nice. A lot of the general public just didn’t treat him well.

And now he’s gone and now of course everyone always supported him.
But I just wish it would have been like this the whole time.

I grew up with him and when I met him Feldman says don’t call him
Mike don’t call him Mike okay I won’t…so hey what’s up Mike?
and he gave me a big hug…he treated everybody with such dignity and respect just loved everything and everybody.”





