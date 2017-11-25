Corey Feldman’s Book ‘Coreyography’ Discredits New Report That Michael Jackson Abused Corey Haim

There’s a new tabloid report gaining traction that states Michael Jackson allegedly abused teen idol, Corey Haim. Corey Haim passed away in 2010 due to pneumonia. In 2013, his close friend, actor and singer Corey Feldman wrote a book that debuted on the New York Times bestseller list Coreyography. The book describes the toxic environment he grew up in both personally and professionally but also discusses sexual abuse he personally experienced and abuse that Corey Haim told him he suffered. In the book, Corey Feldman discusses how he introduced Corey Haim to Michael Jackson. According to Corey Feldman’s timeline, that account disproves and discredits the new report that suggests Michael Jackson abused Corey Haim as he wouldn’t have known Haim at the time the incident would have occurred.

Radar Online published the story that said Corey Haim accused Michael Jackson of attacking him as a child. The source for the report is actor/producer Ed Meyer who claims Haim told him about the abuse directly.

While many have asked Corey Feldman to weigh in on the report, who knew Haim personally and has publicly discussed sexual abuse they both endured growing up in Hollywood, Feldman has remained out of the story and isn’t publicly commenting.

His 2013 book; however, speaks for him and people have turned to it for insight into the recent allegations against Michael Jackson.

Though Corey Feldman was interrogated by the Santa Barbara Police Department in 1993 as to whether Michael Jackson had sexually assaulted him, and Feldman was a witness for the prosecution in Jackson’s 2005 trial, Feldman says Jackson never sexually abused him.

According to the report, producer Ed Meyer was on the set of the 2008 reality series The Two Coreys that starred Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. Many people are familiar with the episode “Showdown” where Corey Haim and Corey Feldman discussed past sexual abuse they suffered.

Meyer states there was another conversation, one that A&E recorded and filmed, but chose not to air. In this conversation, Meyer states that Haim had a meltdown and accused Charlie Sheen and Michael Jackson, along with others of abusing him.

A&E has not responded to reports and has neither denied or confirmed the existence of a video. You may read more about Meyer’s claims in the article below.

In chapter 20 of Corey Feldman’s memoir Coreyography, he describes introducing Corey Haim to Michael Jackson. Haim was 21-years-old at the time. Many people are saying this account refutes Radar Online’s report and Ed Meyer’s claims about Haim being abused by Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson fans are extremely upset that his name is being associated again with sexual abuse.

What do you think? Do you believe there is a tape out there that shows Corey Haim accusing Charlie Sheen, Michael Jackson, and others of sexually abusing him?

