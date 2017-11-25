FREE NEWSLETTER
Corey Feldman’s Book ‘Coreyography’ Discredits New Report That Michael Jackson Abused Corey Haim

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/25/2017
CoreyographySource: Coreyography/Corey Feldman

There’s a new tabloid report gaining traction that states Michael Jackson allegedly abused teen idol, Corey Haim. Corey Haim passed away in 2010 due to pneumonia. In 2013, his close friend, actor and singer Corey Feldman wrote a book that debuted on the New York Times bestseller list Coreyography. The book describes the toxic environment he grew up in both personally and professionally but also discusses sexual abuse he personally experienced and abuse that Corey Haim told him he suffered. In the book, Corey Feldman discusses how he introduced Corey Haim to Michael Jackson. According to Corey Feldman’s timeline, that account disproves and discredits the new report that suggests Michael Jackson abused Corey Haim as he wouldn’t have known Haim at the time the incident would have occurred.

Radar Online published the story that said Corey Haim accused Michael Jackson of attacking him as a child. The source for the report is actor/producer Ed Meyer who claims Haim told him about the abuse directly.

While many have asked Corey Feldman to weigh in on the report, who knew Haim personally and has publicly discussed sexual abuse they both endured growing up in Hollywood, Feldman has remained out of the story and isn’t publicly commenting.

His 2013 book; however, speaks for him and people have turned to it for insight into the recent allegations against Michael Jackson.

Though Corey Feldman was interrogated by the Santa Barbara Police Department in 1993 as to whether Michael Jackson had sexually assaulted him, and Feldman was a witness for the prosecution in Jackson’s 2005 trial, Feldman says Jackson never sexually abused him.

According to the report, producer Ed Meyer was on the set of the 2008 reality series The Two Coreys that starred Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.  Many people are familiar with the episode “Showdown” where Corey Haim and Corey Feldman discussed past sexual abuse they suffered.

Meyer states there was another conversation, one that A&E recorded and filmed, but chose not to air. In this conversation, Meyer states that Haim had a meltdown and accused Charlie Sheen and Michael Jackson, along with others of abusing him.

A&E has not responded to reports and has neither denied or confirmed the existence of a video. You may read more about Meyer’s claims in the article below.

In chapter 20 of Corey Feldman’s memoir Coreyography, he describes introducing Corey Haim to Michael Jackson. Haim was 21-years-old at the time. Many people are saying this account refutes Radar Online’s report and Ed Meyer’s claims about Haim being abused by Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson fans are extremely upset that his name is being associated again with sexual abuse.

What do you think? Do you believe there is a tape out there that shows Corey Haim accusing Charlie Sheen, Michael Jackson, and others of sexually abusing him?

Do you believe the reports?

12 Comments

Emilie Williams-Lamarre
12/02/2017 at 9:53 am
Reply

I bet you Wade Hobson and James Safechuck are behind this because their baseless cases were thrown out. They are trying to bring more people in so they can sound credible. Rest In Peace Michael we will always love you


Jay
11/26/2017 at 7:20 pm
Reply

It’s not just Corey Feldman’s autobiography that contradicts this story. Corey’s girlfriend Nicole Eggert said in an interview that Corey loved Michael and no he was never abused by him. Also Ed Meyer claims that the “attack” happened on the set of a tv show. Which one? Michael Jackson stopped doing interviews and tv shows in the early 80’s, limiting his appearances to the minimum. Every appearances was big event. He never did any tv shows whatsoever with Corey Haim. It’s super easy to verify. Ed Meyer is either lying for money or he is deflecting. Maybe he is defending a pedophile by accusing someone else or he is a pedophile and he’s trying to protect himself. Corey Feldman retweeted a tweet that suggested that Ed Meyer is a pedophile, so we should look into that but the press will probably defend Ed Meyer no matter what.


Michelle Weber
11/26/2017 at 1:17 pm
Reply

Meyer IS full of S**T! Notice how the bullcrap comes up almost 9 yrs after Michael Jackson is gone and 8 Corey’s gone?! Hmmm…. there’s YOUR clue. Talk s**t because he knows Corey will call HIM out as a liar and fame seeker off EVERYONE else and knows Michael could expose him as fraud too! Meyer wants his 15 of fame and Radar online toilet paper tabloids have no class and nothing better to do the drag Michael Jackson and Corey Haim through the mud. Meyer is gonna find himself in a defamation of character suit if he doesn’t shut his s**thole mouth! Michael Jackson is an Innocent man!! If Meyer was so worried and cared so much for Corey Haim why wait 8 YEARS to say anything?! THAT right there proves he’s a BS Fame seeker!!!


Patience
11/25/2017 at 11:55 pm
Reply

Thank you for posting this. It is nice to see *some* attempt at accuracy regarding Michael Jackson. For some reason the media never likes to do research and report the truth because they think they get more revenues with sensationalistic lies instead. But I can guarantee, the truthful accuracy of regarding his life and character just might be surprising if tried. That includes his humanitarian efforts and stories like Bela Farkas. I hope you will blaze the trial in beginning to turn that around. Once again, thank you Celebrity Insider for this report and keep up the good work!


steve
11/25/2017 at 11:50 pm
Reply

No there is no such tape and that anyone takes this BS seriously just shows that when it comes to Michael Jackson people’s brain goes out of the window.

1. If Haim had been filmed accusing MJ don’t you think among those people who filmed him there would be at least one who would have talked about this since 2008?

2. Ed Meyer just called Radar Online and told them hey Corey Haim said MJ assaulted him as a child? Why Radar Online? Oh, because that filthy rag PAYS for lies especially when they are lies about MJ!

3. If Haim had been molested by MJ don’t you think he would have said something about that to his best friend Corey Feldman especially when he saw Feldman consistently defending MJ against child molestation allegations? Feldman said MJ never molested him or anyone he knew! Case closed.

And these are on top of the fact that Haim didn’t even meet MJ when he was a child and had nothing but good things to say about him , according to Nicole Eggert who unlike this Ed Meyer guy was actually really close to him.


Charles
11/25/2017 at 10:49 pm
Reply

Corey Haims mom has begged feldman not to talk about him. Sad that he tries to profit off Haim and tell stories about him long after he’s gone.

In fact, she says he’s a grifter that doesn’t care about children.

Check out feldmans wifeswap episode,
Take a look at what Corey Haims mom has to say. Do a search for feldman party.

There’s a lot out there that would stop someone from giving money to his campaign, maybe see what you can find before you try to donate to his campaigns Get an idea where your money is going first.


Sally Henderson
11/25/2017 at 10:04 pm
Reply

No I absolutely do NOT believe this BULLSH** about Michael Jackson. This has everything to do with how HUGE of a name MJ has and ANY tabloid will jump on the chance to use his name in ANY way. I have done way too much research on these things to fall for this CRAP. I am so sick of LIES in America, it makes me want to leave this place sometimes. So sick. I hope Radar Online burns in Hell for their disgusting ways.


Terry White
11/25/2017 at 9:00 pm
Reply

The man is dead can he please rest in peace for sake omg see this is what I don’t like everyone got something to say about him if you had a problem with micheal jackson address that when he was alive then and not now yall make me sick leave that man alone yall not thinking about his kids having to see this🤔🤔🤔.


walter
11/25/2017 at 8:56 pm
Reply

Figure as such..all these stories..make Bill Cosby look normal..Im sure..all these perverts..were talking about Bill as well..God dont like ugly..Keep shakeing the trees..We need to expose them all…


Elizabeth Hart
11/25/2017 at 4:36 pm
Reply

I think people are still accusing Michael of abuse, he didn’t even Michael until Corey Feldman introduced the two and he wasin his 20s . Any of the other accusers not sure of but MJ would never harm a child, he would just as easy slit his wrist than to hurt a child, he was so childlike when he was in his childhood he wouldn’t share a bed with his brothers so to him it was all in innocence on his part.





