Corey Feldman To Name Another Pedophile In Ring On Monday

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/12/2017
Corey FeldmanSource: Dr. Oz

Corey Feldman is going to release another name of a pedophile who abused him during his childhood Monday. He will appear on a follow-up episode of Dr. Oz, where he will reveal the name. Dr. Oz released a clip from the episode and you can see that Corey Feldman looks visibly shaken when presented with a photo of the perpetrator. Actor Todd Bridges will also be on the program where he will discuss his personal experience with Hollywood’s predators and pedophiles.

Feldman is currently on a mission to raise $10 million so that he can create a full-length movie that will be independently produced and distributed. The movie will expose Hollywood’s culture of pedophilia. It will also name the perpetrators.

While Corey continues to raise money for his movie, he is bringing awareness to the subject of pedophilia in Hollywood by sharing his personal experiences.

Last Friday, Dr. Oz had Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim on the show. Judy Haim has been a vocal critic of Corey Feldman’s and does not believe that her son was abused in a pedophile ring. She believes that Corey Haim was sexually abused one time, and alleges that Dominick Brascia, the man who came forward with allegations against Charlie Sheen, was the real perpetrator.

Corey Feldman has referenced Corey Haim in the past, but since launching his Truth Campaign hasn’t spoken specifically about Judy Haim’s statements, allegations, or named Corey Haim’s abuser or abusers.

Instead, Corey Feldman is focusing on the men who had abused him. In an interview with Matt Lauer who asked questions about the pedophile ring, Corey Feldman stated he could name six names of perpetrators that he knew were abusing children in the 80s. He said at least one of those people is still working in Hollywood.

It’s unclear whether Corey Feldman will continue to name all six perpetrators or if he will wait until seeking legal representation to avoid defamation lawsuits.

In addition to the movie that he is raising funds for, he has recently finished a movie “The Lost Boys: A Tale of Two Corey’s” that’s slated for a 2018 premiere on Lifetime.

Are you going to watch Dr. Oz on Monday with Corey Feldman and Todd Bridges?

