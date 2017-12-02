Corey Feldman Talks Twitter Trolls, Says ‘No One Wants This Attention’

If you’re following Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign and his Facebook and Twitter account, you’ll quickly find that for every supporter who sends a message, there are those who follow behind spewing negativity. The Internet refers to people who seek to cause dissension or provoke an emotional response a “troll.” Feldman’s campaign has plenty of them, all for various reasons. In Corey Feldman’s latest Truth Campaign update he addressed Twitter trolls, and also explained that no one wants the type of attention he’s getting from those who are attacking him on a daily basis.

Corey Feldman has addressed many of the claims made by those who are against his campaign on Twitter and in his video updates.

His wife, Courtney Feldman, also addressed some of the negative remarks and accusations against the couple in her video. You may watch videos from Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign in the player below.

Speaking about Twitter trolls and the unwanted attention he has received since ending his tour and launching the campaign, Corey Feldman stated the following.

“You see what I go through. You see that my struggle is real and you can see for yourselves, every day if you look on Twitter that there are people right there lined up, willing to bash me, willing to attack me, willing to discredit me, willing to make me sound like I am greedy, like I’m insignificant, like I’m doing this attention. “Let me tell you something folks, nobody wants this attention. “Again. I could have been on tour, I could have been making a living and I could have been enjoying myself not getting beat up by people every day for trying to do what’s right. But I’m doing this because I know I must.”

You may hear Corey Feldman discuss this in the video player below.

Ain't that the TRUTH!! I am one of the ones that dares to dream for change!! I am sending the message again today guys! Sign, validate and SHARE!! Be a part of something with @Corey_Feldman that really could make that dream a reality #ISTANDWITHCOREY https://t.co/eO4gRuxj5J pic.twitter.com/jRR36Sgi3N — Stacey Thomas (@Onesweetday30) November 27, 2017

Interestingly, many of those who oppose his campaign regularly state that they believe he was victimized while in Hollywood, they don’t support his decision to raise funds for security, a legal team, and to make his best-selling book Coreyography into a feature film.

Advertisement

What do you think of Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign? Do you agree with him that no one wants that type of attention?