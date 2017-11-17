Corey Feldman Talks Demonic Moment, End Times, And Dark Forces Behind Hollywood Pedophilia Ring

If you follow Corey Feldman on Twitter it won’t be long before you hear talk about God. Many of his followers regularly pray for Corey and quote Bible verses, and Corey himself has been known to call those who support predators and pedophiles demonic or satanic.

It might not be surprising then, to know that in a new interview with Newsweek, Feldman easily spoke about his spiritual beliefs that he believes are operating behind the Hollywood pedophilia ring and culture of child abuse and coverup that abused him and others working as child actors.

Emily Gaudette spoke with Feldman and shared on Twitter how the interview was the most emotionally exhausting based on the trauma and abuse Corey Feldman experienced growing up.

When Gaudette asked Corey what prompted him to come forward and name his abusers he referred to the moment as being nearly demonic. He stated that when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke he was encouraged to speak out. He made a statement on Twitter and by the next morning had more than 30,000 new followers on Twitter.

https://t.co/2t491cdoGO believe when I say this is the most emotionally exhausting interview I've ever done. @Corey_Feldman has been through so much. — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) November 17, 2017

Gaudette dug deeper and asked Corey to explain more about the demonic comment. He shared his views. They are as follows.

“I’m not invested in the Bible, I’m a Jew. But the more I talk about good versus evil, and the more I try to identify evil in the world, I’m hearing from friends that a lot of this sounds like signs of the end times. “I believe that pedophilia in Hollywood is the symptom of a huge network motivated by dark forces. People cover up stories like this for power, for greed, and they choose to ignore victims because they don’t want to have to think about what they did or didn’t do that led to kids being in harm’s way.”

Corey Feldman has publicly named three people connected to his abuse. The first two are convicted sex offenders, Martin “Marty” Weiss and Jon Grissom. Earlier this week, Corey Feldman appeared on Dr. Oz and named a third abuser: Alphy Hoffman from Alphy’s Soda Pop Club.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

Feldman launched his Truth Campaign at the end of October where he has vowed to publicly name his abusers while making a movie that will document and explain how pedophiles operate and prey on child actors in Hollywood.

With an initial goal of $10 million to cover the cost of filming and providing legal team and 24/7 security for protection, it’s unclear whether he will reach the full amount by the end of the year.

He has lowered his focus to $1 million and hopes someone from Hollywood will donate substantially to his campaign.

Advertisement

What do you think about Corey’s comments? Do you believe there are dark, demonic forces behind pedophilia?