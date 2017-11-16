FREE NEWSLETTER
Corey Feldman Shifts Focus From $10 Million To $1 Million As Fears Of Retaliation From Pedophile Ring Mount

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/16/2017
Corey FeldmanSource: YouTube/Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman is not giving up, but he is backing down a bit from the $10 million goal to get his story out to the masses. After an evening where he shared his discouragement that a financial backer with deep pockets hasn’t stepped in to help fund his Truth Campaign, he announced to his supporters he will lower the focus from $10 million to $1 million.

Corey Feldman stated in a video for the campaign that he wanted to raise $10 million for several purposes. The first was to hire a security team that would offer protection while he exposed higher people in the pedophile ring he states contributed to his abuse, a legal team to fend off any lawsuits that may arise due to his exposing people and naming names, and finally, the creation of a movie that would tell his experiences as a child actor in Hollywood who was surrounded by pedophiles.

Some have attacked Feldman for asking for $10 million, even though he explicitly explained in his Truth Campaign video why he had set his goal that high.

You can watch that video below.

At the onset of Corey’s Truth Campaign, it appeared someone connected with Hollywood might step in and finance the project. Corey was originally raising $10 million and if someone donated $1, 000,000 to the campaign, they would have had direct input and share creative control with Feldman for the movie.

Not a bad deal for a story that has already proved itself viral with over 1,000,000 views on YouTube. Feldman’s movie comes with a ready-made audience, so you would think that this would be the perfect opportunity for someone to step in and help tell a story that is in demand.

Now, some are accusing those in Hollywood who are shying away from helping of contributing to Hollywood’s pedophilia problem.

Some of Feldman’s supporters shared their insights into why the campaign is moving along slowly. It is currently approaching the $250,000 mark.

Feldman is adamant that Hollywood pedophiles have power, money, and a long reach to silence people. He has already identified three people, and has previously stated there are six people he can name. Feldman has also said the connections are deep and he suspects the pedophile ring in Hollywood reaches to the U.S. government.

What do you think? Do you think that Hollywood isn’t backing Feldman’s exposé because they have something to hide?

