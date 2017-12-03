Corey Feldman Receives Biggest Contribution To IndieGoGo Fundraiser For ‘Coreography’ The Movie To Date

Corey Feldman just received his biggest contribution to the IndieGoGo fundraiser since launching his Truth Campaign at the end of October. Originally set to raise $10 million, Feldman has scaled back the campaign goal to $1 million. There are several parts to his campaign that include crowdfunding to turn this best-selling memoir Coreyography into a movie, funds for legal resources as he plans to name the pedophiles and predators he said preyed upon him and other teen celebrities in the movie, and a separate, GoFundMe that is for security needs.

Feldman has plenty of security concerns as he attempts to publicly out an elite pedophile ring and faces an onslaught of negativity from people on social media who continually harass his supporters and him each day.

He has plenty to look forward to; however, despite the negativity trying to stop his campaign. His support base has grown, and people are recognizing that Hollywood does have a serious problem.

While some were quick to support the women who’ve come forward with allegations against some of Hollywood’s top producers and directors, support for those who say industry leaders abused them as children hasn’t been as quick.

Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, has alleged for decades that the four-time Oscar-winning director sexually molested her. The allegations have fallen on deaf ears.

Numerous claims of pedophilia have been levied against Bryan Singer and Gary Goddard, and those t0o have failed to garner Hollywood support.

It's shameful that the #metoo movement has not invested more energy in addressing sexual abuse of children in Hollywood. Please watch An Open Secret, a doc that includes allegations against Bryan Singer. Children are dead because we look the other way https://t.co/DUw3ap1PIS — Sadie Berlin (@ArtySadie) December 2, 2017

You can learn more about Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign and get recent updates from both Corey and his wife Courtney Feldman in the video playlist below.

Corey Feldman has spoken about being molested since he spoke to police in 1993. He reiterated the allegations in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2011, in his 2013 book Coreography, and now with the 2017 Truth Campaign. Still, Hollywood has yet to come forward and support him.

It appears; however, that Feldman’s refusal to be silenced is starting to pay off. Not only has he opened a dialogue about ridding Hollywood of pedophiles and predators and making it a safer place for the industry’s children, but other people are starting to include Woody Allen, Bryan Singer, Gary Goddard, and more in the conversation.

Public support for Feldman’s Truth Campaign continues to grow, even though Hollywood is deafening silent on the issue of protecting industry pedophiles.

One contributor, Liza Johnson, donated the largest single donation to the campaign on December 2, 2017.

HEY THERE, I JUST WANTED 2 TAKE A MOMENT 2 THANK A WOMAN NAMED LIZA JOHNSON 4 MAKING THE LARGEST DONATION OF THE CAMPAIGN SO FAR! LIZA DONATED $7,500 GOD BLESS U 4 THIS INCREDIBLE CONTRIBUTION! WE R SO VERY GRATEFUL! WE CANT WAIT 2 WELCOME U 2 THE FILMS SET! 🙏🏼🎥❤😇 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 2, 2017

The GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000 in 13 days and that money not only goes to security, but Corey Feldman announced that he will donate a portion of it to the Rape Foundation.

The IndieGoGo campaign has raised nearly $260,000 for the cost of legal and making the movie.

Both campaigns come with various perks that the contributor may access should they donate at that level. In the case of Liza Johnson’s contribution, she will be able to visit the production set when Coreography begins production.

Corey Feldman sent her a personal message letting her know he looks forward to meeting her on the set.

Advertisement

Do you support Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign?