Corey Feldman On-Air Saturday, Call In Number To Talk ‘A Tale Of Two Coreys’ Lifetime Movie

Corey Feldman is getting a lot of press these days. In addition to his activism and Truth Campaign where he is taking action against an elite pedophile ring that abused him while a teen in Hollywood, he has a new Lifetime movie coming out in January. Feldman co-wrote and executively produced A Tale of Two Coreys that discusses his viewpoint of life in Hollywood and the relationship he had with fellow actor Corey Haim. Though Feldman isn’t speaking publicly about Corey Haim’s abuse, it is depicted in the movie based on information that was confided in Feldman and what he himself experienced. Both Coreys came to prominence for movies they made together. Meanwhile, both were suffering their own private hells due to sexual exploitation and abuse.

On Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 2-3 p.m. PT/5-6 p.m. ET, Corey Feldman will appear live on the radio talk show Gurvey’s Law, with hosts Alan Gurvey and Kerri Kasem, Casey Kasem’s daughter.

A longtime friend of Corey Feldman’s, Kerri Kasem shared a photo with him and stated he had told her about the sexual abuse he endured at the hands of pedophiles more than 20 years ago. She supports him in his fight to expose and rid Hollywood of the abusers who prey upon innocent children.

The two will discuss both the Lifetime movie A Tale of Two Coreys as well as Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign.

Those who want to call in during the broadcast can do so with the following phone number: 1-800-222-5222.

Corey Feldman also announced on his official Instagram account that he will return to Dr. Oz for an update on the Truth Campaign.

He has made multiple appearances on the Dr. Oz show, and this will be the third appearance since the launch of the Truth Campaign on October 24, 2017.

Since filing an official police report with the Los Angeles Police Department, Corey Feldman retrieved an audio cassette from his 1993 police interview with the Santa Barabara Police Department.

According to a Fox News report, the SBPD gave that tape to the LAPD. It is possible that there is enough evidence provided in the tape that was given during the time of the statute of limitations, for the LAPD to reopen their investigation into the pedophile ring.

Dr. Oz is in syndication so check your local listings and channels for the episode. You can also watch full episodes on demand at Dr. Oz’s official website.

