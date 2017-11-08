Corey Feldman Makes Heartfelt Plea To Hollywood For Support As He Battles ‘Long Con’ Allegations

Corey Feldman wrote an open letter to his friends in Hollywood asking for their support and challenging allegations that his Truth Campaign is a “long con.” Feldman has been a vocal opponent against Hollywood’s handling of children in the entertainment business and has alleged that there is a network of pedophiles who are continually placing children in harm’s way. He launched the Truth Campaign after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Since Feldman had alleged he was sexually abused by multiple men while growing up in Hollywood, people wanted to hear his perspective. Feldman responded with a $10 million fundraiser for a movie that would not only out his abusers but also bring healing by sharing his story. Though he has garnered much support, there are others who say he doesn’t need $10 million and are accusing him of having selfish reasons for the campaign.

For some reason, Feldman has been fighting to be heard since word first began to spread that he was a possible victim of sexual abuse. He was cast into the spotlight when in 1993, he was called to testify against Michael Jackson.

Unfortunately for the prosecution, Feldman didn’t have allegations of pedophilia, sexual abuse, or assault against Michael Jackson, instead he had information about other pedophiles who had abused him.

The ball was dropped and charges were never filed.

Later, when Corey Feldman and Corey Haim appeared on the reality television program The Two Coreys Corey Haim expressed strong emotions towards Corey Feldman. He publicly stated on the show that he had been sexually abused and Corey Feldman knew about it.

Feldman responded that he was dealing with his own abuse.

Still, no one in Hollywood stepped forward to dig into the allegations that both actors had dealt with sexual trauma in Hollywood.

Later, in 2013, after the death of Corey Haim, Corey Feldman wrote a book Coreygraphy and appeared on multiple talk shows where he discussed Hollywood and pedophilia. Hollywood’s support was few and far between. During an interview with The View, Barbara Walters chastised him for damaging an entire industry.

Again, no one came forward to support Corey Feldman with his allegations.

It was only after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and the public could see what underhanded tactics had been used to silence victims, that people began to take Corey Feldman’s allegations of a network of pedophiles operating in Hollywood seriously.

You can read Corey Feldman’s open letter below.

AN OPEN LETTER 2 MY FRIENDS IN HOLLYWOOD & BEYOND… Read: https://t.co/PiQJtBvF6M — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 8, 2017

Corey Feldman continues to defend himself against allegations he has selfish motives and that his Truth Campaign is a long con. Even though no one challenges his allegations that he was sexually abused, they seem to take issue with his fundraiser.

Critics want to know why he needs the money and how he plans to spend it once it’s raised.

In his open letter, he explains why he’s seeking $10 million, gives a break down on how it will be used, and is asking for those in Hollywood to financially show their support by contributing.

What do you think? Have you contributed to Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign? Do you think it’s time Hollywood takes him seriously and shows their support?