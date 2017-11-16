Corey Feldman Ignored By Hollywood As He Continues To Speak Out Against Hollywood Pedophiles

Corey Feldman has a lot of support. His Truth Campaign is approaching $250,000, and his interviews with news outlets such as NBC and Dr. Oz have garnered over one million views. He continues to gain followers on social media networks and has plenty of public support. What he’s lacking; however, is the backing from people in Hollywood with the capital needed to get his film put out there with the security and legal team required.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, a noticeably discouraged Corey Feldman took to social media where he vented his frustration and hurt. Some people continue to question why Corey needs $10 million to turn the story of his life into a feature film.

Some of that money is to hire a security team to protect himself and his family from those who are higher up in Hollywood who don’t want him to expose the pedophiles in the industry. As he has come forward with names of abusers, he wants to ensure he has the money needed should any legal issues arise.

I MUST ADMIT, IM FEELING VERY DISCOURAGED. THE NEEDLE IS BARELY MOVING, I HAV BEEN VIRTUALLY IGNORED BY HOLLYWOOD @ THIS POINT. I HAV NO WEALTHY INVESTORS. I APPRECIATE EVERY 1 OF U WHO HAS DONATED, BUT @ THIS POINT I DONT HAV ENUFF 4 SECURITY 4 MY FAM. LET ALONE MAKE A FILM! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 16, 2017

The messages prompted swift responses from those on social media, but some fed into the negativity rather than offering positive solutions. Some even assumed the messages meant that Corey was giving up on his fight against pedophilia.

Corey provided an update on Thursday and assured his supporters that was not the case.

FYI: I AM NOT QUITTING NOR AM I GIVING UP! FEELING DISCOURAGED YESTERDAY I ONCE AGAIN TURNED 2 FAITH! THIS AFTER ALL IS GODS MISSION! I AM MERELY THE MESSENGER! I HAVE DONE MY PART, IF U CHOOSE 2 JUSTIFY IGNORANCE THATS ON U! GOD WILL SORT OUT THE REST! #PRESERVEINNOCENCE — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 16, 2017

There have been some people in Hollywood who have come forward to show their support for Corey, but none have done so with large, financial donations. According to Corey, the situation is getting dire as he fears retaliation from those who he has named, as well as those who want him to be quiet.

Feldman might be discouraged, but he certainly isn’t a quitter. Remember when he and his angels were blasted for their performance on the Today show?

After Feldman took some time alone with his family to regroup and even posted a tearful video saying how hurtful the comments were, he got back up and returned to the Today show for a second performance.

There’s no question that it will take a lot to make Corey Feldman give up or back down, and while he might not have the Hollywood backers he had hoped for, there’s no reason to think he is abandoning his vision to reveal his story on the silver screen.