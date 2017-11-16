FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corey feldman janet jackson Jada Pinkett Smith carmelo anthony sylvester stallone blake shelton gwen stefani apollo nida Rose McGowan gal gadot justin bieber bernice burgos kenya moore harvey weinstein Lynda Carter Kevin Spacey angelina jolie jessica alba tom sizemore george clooney eva mendes charlie sheen kirk frost
Home » Hollywood

Corey Feldman Ignored By Hollywood As He Continues To Speak Out Against Hollywood Pedophiles

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/16/2017
1
1.3K Views
1


Corey FeldmanSource: Dr. Oz

Corey Feldman has a lot of support. His Truth Campaign is approaching $250,000, and his interviews with news outlets such as NBC and Dr. Oz have garnered over one million views. He continues to gain followers on social media networks and has plenty of public support. What he’s lacking; however, is the backing from people in Hollywood with the capital needed to get his film put out there with the security and legal team required.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, a noticeably discouraged Corey Feldman took to social media where he vented his frustration and hurt. Some people continue to question why Corey needs $10 million to turn the story of his life into a feature film.

Some of that money is to hire a security team to protect himself and his family from those who are higher up in Hollywood who don’t want him to expose the pedophiles in the industry. As he has come forward with names of abusers, he wants to ensure he has the money needed should any legal issues arise.

The messages prompted swift responses from those on social media, but some fed into the negativity rather than offering positive solutions. Some even assumed the messages meant that Corey was giving up on his fight against pedophilia.

Corey provided an update on Thursday and assured his supporters that was not the case.

There have been some people in Hollywood who have come forward to show their support for Corey, but none have done so with large, financial donations. According to Corey, the situation is getting dire as he fears retaliation from those who he has named, as well as those who want him to be quiet.

Feldman might be discouraged, but he certainly isn’t a quitter. Remember when he and his angels were blasted for their performance on the Today show?

After Feldman took some time alone with his family to regroup and even posted a tearful video saying how hurtful the comments were, he got back up and returned to the Today show for a second performance.

Advertisement

There’s no question that it will take a lot to make Corey Feldman give up or back down, and while he might not have the Hollywood backers he had hoped for, there’s no reason to think he is abandoning his vision to reveal his story on the silver screen.

Post Views: 1,306

Read more about corey feldman

Advertisement

You may also like
Corey Feldman Shifts Focus From $10 Million To $1 Million As Fears Of Retaliation From Pedophile Ring Mount
11/16/2017
Rose McGowan Officially Arrested After The Issuing Of Her Warrant By Authorities
11/14/2017
Corey Feldman Emotionally Identifies Alphy Hoffman As Alleged Sexual Abuser
11/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Alex
11/16/2017 at 10:43 pm
Reply

Nothing aggravates me more than a professional “rape” victim. This guy is full of sh**:
If something happens to a little guy it’s horrible and there’s no excuse. But to say he’s been repeatedly raped as a teen by different mein BS a guy knows by the time he’s 13 or 14 hoe to instinctively handle himself. We aren’t idiots and to keep going back around the person that supposedly did it is NOT what we do. Also, a pedophile is disgusting and sex with a minor equally disgusting but people throw the word rape around far too loosely. This guy kept going back to the well for more and has a sense of control he found when he saw a guy that might have an interest. In short, he liked it if it happened at all. Now he’s getting secondary gains as an adult. Rape? No. Wrong yes. Exploitation yes. No right thing with underage .this guy is NOT a rape victim but he is one screwed up man. Chances are he would be this way wether he was molested or not-ever.
I do believe a lot of accusations some not. However, anyone hollering rape all the time acoss that much time with that many different men is a narcissist and manipulator.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *