FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corey feldman charlie sheen Jason Bateman angelina jolie mel b corey haim Tyrese Gibson mel gibson howard stern Kevin Spacey Jeffrey Tambor Jada Pinkett Smith ben affleck Sean Hannity asia argento harvey weinstein brad pitt nick cannon meghan markle justin bieber Dean McDermott demi moore 50 cent
Home » Hollywood

Corey Feldman Did Not Go To Police With Corey Haim, Charlie Sheen Allegations

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/10/2017
0
0


Corey FeldmanSource: Corey Feldman YouTube

There’s a lot of confusion circling around Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign and a recent article in the National Enquirer that alleges Charlie Sheen sexually abused or raped Corey Haim. Feldman has made headline news as he has vowed to expose a pedophile ring in Hollywood that he believes encompasses many levels and reaches great heights. He has spoken about his own abuse, publicly named two abusers, filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), appeared on multiple talk shows, all while launching a $10 million fundraiser to provide security, a legal team, and produce a movie that will expose the network. The focus on Feldman’s work shouldn’t get sidetracked due to the National Enquirer’s recent story.

There is one glaring difference between Corey Feldman’s sexual abuse case, the Harvey Weinstein case, and the allegations that Charlie Sheen abused Corey Haim: Corey Haim didn’t make the allegation, his friend Dominick Brascia did.

Corey Feldman addressed the issue in a Twitter post and stated that when he spoke to law enforcement it was for his case, and his case alone. He told investigators his own personal account and named the predators who sexually abused him.

In the Harvey Weinstein case, more than 100 women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, assault, harassment, and rape. Each of these women came forward with their own personal accounts.

This is not the case with Corey Haim. Additionally, there are several people who have come forward to say they do not believe Charlie Sheen is Haim’s abuser.

Corey Feldman knows the truth and Judy Haim has come forward to say that she knows the truth. Since neither of them has gone public with the name of Corey’s abuser, should the public assume that it was Charlie Sheen?

Corey Feldman is committed to exposing a pedophile ring and has done the necessary steps to get things moving. His Truth Campaign is growing each day and all he needs is several large donors to jump on board and get his movie underway.

Advertisement

It’s time that Corey Feldman exposes the pedophile ring that he’s talked about for decades. If he or Corey Haim’s mother wants to go public with news regarding Corey Haim’s abuser, they should have the freedom to do so. But focusing attention on Charlie Sheen as Corey Haim’s alleged rapist, without any proof or corroborating testimony to back it up seems more of a distraction than a help.
What do you think?

Post Views: 0

Read more about corey feldman corey haim Judy Haim Dominick Brascia

Advertisement

You may also like
Corey Feldman And Todd Bridges Will Talk Hollywood Pedophile Ring, Sexual Abuse On ‘Dr. Oz’ This Friday
11/10/2017
LAPD Not Investigating Corey Feldman Sexual Abuse Case As Actor Lives In Fear For Speaking Out [Video]
11/09/2017
Corey Haim’s Mother Responds To The Allegation That Charlie Sheen Raped Her Son
11/09/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *