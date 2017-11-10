Corey Feldman Did Not Go To Police With Corey Haim, Charlie Sheen Allegations

There’s a lot of confusion circling around Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign and a recent article in the National Enquirer that alleges Charlie Sheen sexually abused or raped Corey Haim. Feldman has made headline news as he has vowed to expose a pedophile ring in Hollywood that he believes encompasses many levels and reaches great heights. He has spoken about his own abuse, publicly named two abusers, filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), appeared on multiple talk shows, all while launching a $10 million fundraiser to provide security, a legal team, and produce a movie that will expose the network. The focus on Feldman’s work shouldn’t get sidetracked due to the National Enquirer’s recent story.

There is one glaring difference between Corey Feldman’s sexual abuse case, the Harvey Weinstein case, and the allegations that Charlie Sheen abused Corey Haim: Corey Haim didn’t make the allegation, his friend Dominick Brascia did.

Corey Feldman addressed the issue in a Twitter post and stated that when he spoke to law enforcement it was for his case, and his case alone. He told investigators his own personal account and named the predators who sexually abused him.

IN REGARDS 2 THE RECENT ALLOGATIONS CONCERNING MY BEST FRIENDS CHILDHOOD TRAUMA, LET ME B CLEAR THAT MY POLICE REPORT WAS NOT ARRANGED 2 INVESTIGATE HIS CASE, AS I WAS NOT A WITNESS 2 THOSE EVENTS, I WAS MOTIVATED 2 PURSUE THE MEN WHO MOLESTED ME. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 10, 2017

Charlie Sheen Raped 13-Year-Old Corey Haim — Shocking Claim In Bombshell National ENQUIRER Exclusive! https://t.co/7DQ9w2CZJy pic.twitter.com/syIZ7qHhVJ — National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) November 8, 2017

In the Harvey Weinstein case, more than 100 women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, assault, harassment, and rape. Each of these women came forward with their own personal accounts.

This is not the case with Corey Haim. Additionally, there are several people who have come forward to say they do not believe Charlie Sheen is Haim’s abuser.

Corey Feldman knows the truth and Judy Haim has come forward to say that she knows the truth. Since neither of them has gone public with the name of Corey’s abuser, should the public assume that it was Charlie Sheen?

Corey Feldman is committed to exposing a pedophile ring and has done the necessary steps to get things moving. His Truth Campaign is growing each day and all he needs is several large donors to jump on board and get his movie underway.

It’s time that Corey Feldman exposes the pedophile ring that he’s talked about for decades. If he or Corey Haim’s mother wants to go public with news regarding Corey Haim’s abuser, they should have the freedom to do so. But focusing attention on Charlie Sheen as Corey Haim’s alleged rapist, without any proof or corroborating testimony to back it up seems more of a distraction than a help.

What do you think?