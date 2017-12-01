FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Bindi Irwin Bette Midler angelina jolie corey feldman Courtney Feldman meghan markle Julia Stiles Adam Vinet Geoffrey Rush chloe grace moretz roman polanski harvey weinstein selena gomez anna faris ben stiller chrissy teigen Natalie Suleman matt lauer chris evans geraldo rivera prince harry brad pitt Armie Hammer
Home » Hollywood

Corey Feldman Asks You To Sign Free Petition To Send To President Trump Because ‘Kids Voices Are Not Being Heard’

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 12/01/2017
0
585 Views
0


Corey FeldmanSource: Corey Feldman Still Mork & Mindy/Paramount Pictures

There’s a new petition that could be sent to President Trump if it gets enough signatures in time, and Corey Feldman is asking you to sign it for the sake of children who are victims of sexual abuse. Corey’s Law is a free White House petition that needs 100,000 signatures in order to get to President Trump’s desk and it needs those signatures by Dec. 12, 2017.

In a video update for Corey’s Truth Campaign, he explained that the petition is to extend indefinitely the statute of limitations law in child, sexual abuse cases. He expressed how he filed a police report against the Hollywood insiders who sexually abused him, but the investigation ended due to the statute of limitations.

He is asking that people across America sign the free petition and let President Trump know that Americans no longer want to stand against children and silence them, while sexual predators and pedophiles get away with their crimes.

Corey Feldman spoke about the impact Corey’s Law would have not only in his life but also for the children whose voices have been silenced due to the statute of limitations law. He stated the following while providing an update on his Truth Campaign fundraiser.

You can hear Corey Feldman speak about the petition in the video below. Fast forward to the 11:36 mark to hear his remarks.

“We’re going to continue everything we’re doing. I’m also working still closely with Dr. Oz, to help uncover even more of this story and hopefully get the police to take it seriously. And one way, that we can kind of help them along is by changing the statute of limitations.

“Therefore, we have created a petition where we’re looking for a hundred thousand signatures to enact something called “Corey’s Law,” which would end the statute of limitation across America so it becomes a federal law and no longer a state governed law. Which means the California state laws would no longer apply and my case could actually be investigated.

“That would be a true salvation for me and a true salvation for all of these kids who suffer right now because their voices are not being heard.”

You can access the petition in the link below. As of the time of this writing, the Corey’s Law petition is at 10,039 signatures.

Many people have shared and tweeted about Corey’s Law hoping to get more people motivated to add their name. You can see some examples of those who have signed and shared the Corey’s Law link on Twitter below.

Are you going to sign the free petition for Corey’s Law?

Advertisement

Are you following Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign?

Post Views: 585

Read more about corey feldman Corey's Law

Advertisement

You may also like
Corey Feldman Talks Twitter Trolls, Says ‘No One Wants This Attention’
12/02/2017
Corey Feldman Raises Over $12,000 In 12 Days As Support Base Grows
12/02/2017
Corey Feldman Raises Over $10,000 As Security Fears Mount
11/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *