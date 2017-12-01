Corey Feldman Asks You To Sign Free Petition To Send To President Trump Because ‘Kids Voices Are Not Being Heard’

There’s a new petition that could be sent to President Trump if it gets enough signatures in time, and Corey Feldman is asking you to sign it for the sake of children who are victims of sexual abuse. Corey’s Law is a free White House petition that needs 100,000 signatures in order to get to President Trump’s desk and it needs those signatures by Dec. 12, 2017.

In a video update for Corey’s Truth Campaign, he explained that the petition is to extend indefinitely the statute of limitations law in child, sexual abuse cases. He expressed how he filed a police report against the Hollywood insiders who sexually abused him, but the investigation ended due to the statute of limitations.

He is asking that people across America sign the free petition and let President Trump know that Americans no longer want to stand against children and silence them, while sexual predators and pedophiles get away with their crimes.

Corey Feldman spoke about the impact Corey’s Law would have not only in his life but also for the children whose voices have been silenced due to the statute of limitations law. He stated the following while providing an update on his Truth Campaign fundraiser.

You can hear Corey Feldman speak about the petition in the video below. Fast forward to the 11:36 mark to hear his remarks.

“We’re going to continue everything we’re doing. I’m also working still closely with Dr. Oz, to help uncover even more of this story and hopefully get the police to take it seriously. And one way, that we can kind of help them along is by changing the statute of limitations. “Therefore, we have created a petition where we’re looking for a hundred thousand signatures to enact something called “Corey’s Law,” which would end the statute of limitation across America so it becomes a federal law and no longer a state governed law. Which means the California state laws would no longer apply and my case could actually be investigated. “That would be a true salvation for me and a true salvation for all of these kids who suffer right now because their voices are not being heard.”

You can access the petition in the link below. As of the time of this writing, the Corey’s Law petition is at 10,039 signatures.

Corey's Law — truthWfuego (@TWfuego) November 25, 2017

Many people have shared and tweeted about Corey’s Law hoping to get more people motivated to add their name. You can see some examples of those who have signed and shared the Corey’s Law link on Twitter below.

@RitaPanahi Thanks for tweeting about @Corey_Feldman. Corey has been a relentless advocate for child abuse victims for many years. Can you please support his cause by re-tweeting his website. https://t.co/G88OGYKi7S with links to the Corey's Law Petition https://t.co/BN6krcwGem. — ✨Mary E. Rutledge✨ (@WIsMyGuardAngel) December 1, 2017

Please join me in signing this petition to extend the statute of limitations to allow victims of pedophelia to get justice against their abusers.

Corey&#039;s Law https://t.co/8HBNC3YAXT — Deni Tilley (@TheBookPix) November 30, 2017

@DoveCameron Sweetie, please support the petition for Corey's Law. Its purpose is to modify the statute of limitations so that sexual abusers can be brought to justice. — mel (@mxdelamora) November 26, 2017

Why are 'We the People' having to sign a petition to make this law? This seems like a no brainer.

Corey&#039;s Law https://t.co/7B5khPKEQZ — ? (@PhillipManeuts) November 29, 2017

Everyone is saying they want to protect children from pedophiles. Well here is your chance to do something about it!! Sign this petition to get Corey's Law implemented. It would make statue of limitations obsolete. Which is what we need! #IStandWithCorey Prove you truly care https://t.co/YkrIuG7aj4 — angelwow6970 (@angelwow6970) November 28, 2017

@Corey_Feldman hey bro I signed your petition about Corey’s Law. Hope it goes through bud — wyatt (7-4) (@wyattrouse904) November 28, 2017

