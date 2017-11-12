Corey Feldman And Wife Courtney Step Out, Says He Won’t Talk About Corey Haim (Video)

Corey Feldman has been doing a lot of talking these days, but you won’t hear him talking about Corey Haim anytime soon. TMZ caught up with Feldman and his wife Courtney Saturday night as the two were out on the town. When asked if Corey would confirm or deny allegations that Charlie Sheen had sexually assaulted or raped Corey Haim, Feldman refused to answer. He stated that he made a promise to Corey’s mother Judy Haim, and wouldn’t talk about Haim. Though Feldman has conducted plenty of interviews and will soon appear on Dr. Oz to name another member of the pedophile ring that abused him, he is only sticking to his personal experience with abuse.

Corey and Courtney were spotted at L.A.’s Tao, and they were seen leaving the venue with another blonde woman. Feldman has held true to his promise not to bring Haim’s name into the conversation and in each of the interviews he’s conducted since launching his Truth Campaign are focused on his abuse.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, the public has had renewed interest in Corey Feldman’s claims of a Hollywood pedophile ring that will do anything it takes to silence its victims.

First telling about the abuse to police in 1993 when they were investigating Michael Jackson, Feldman later told ABC about Hollywood’s pedophilia problem in a 2011 interview.

He reiterated and expanded upon his experiences in his 2013 autobiography Coreyography. Judy Haim was furious that Feldman had spoken about Corey Haim publicly.

It should be noted; however, that Corey Feldman was not the person who revealed publicly that Corey Haim had been sexually abused.

Corey Haim did that when he and Feldman starred in the A&E reality television series The Two Coreys. In what might easily be described as the most emotional moment of the series, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman fought and both of them discussed past sexual abuse.

The episode was difficult and continues to be discussed by fans of both Corey’s to this day. There is no doubt that the past experiences and trauma suffered from sexual abuse had fractured and damaged their friendship.

