Corey Feldman And Todd Bridges Will Talk Hollywood Pedophile Ring, Sexual Abuse On ‘Dr. Oz’ This Friday

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/10/2017
Corey Feldman and Todd BridgesSource: Radar Online

Corey Feldman returns to Dr. Oz this Friday where he will shed more light on the Hollywood pedophile ring he is trying to expose. Also joining the show will be fellow child actor Todd Bridges who like Feldman, has also publicly spoken out about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child in Hollywood. During Corey Feldman’s last appearance on Dr. Oz, he confirmed two names of men he alleges abused him: Martin “Marty” Weiss and Jon Grissom. According to Dr. Oz, Corey will reveal more names from the Hollywood pedophile ring. He will also provide an update since filing a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Also appearing on Dr. Oz Season 9, Episode 40, will be Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, who denies recent reports in the National Enquirer, that actor Charlie Sheen had sexually assaulted her son when he was 13-years-old.

Judy Haim has readily admitted that she knows someone did abuser Corey Haim, but she states it was a one time assault and says she knows who the person is. Judy Haim said the name of a perpetrator to Dr. Oz, but he bleeped it out.

Corey Feldman is not the person who went to the National Enquirer with the report that Charlie Sheen abused Corey Haim. The report came from a mutual friend that both Corey Feldman and Corey Haim had: Dominick Brascia.

It should be noted that several years ago, actor Gregory Harrison had accused Dominick Brascia of sexually abusing Corey Haim.

As of yet, Corey Feldman has not made any public statements specifically regarding Charlie Sheen and whether he believes he abused Corey Haim.

Dr. Oz was invaluable in helping Corey Feldman contact law enforcement and give names regarding those who abused him as a child. Feldman suspects that there is a ring of pedophiles who used child actors for their personal, sexual gratification and that their connections helped keep the abuse secret.

It is unclear if Todd Bridges will reveal accounts of suffering sexual abuse from more than one person in the industry.

Hollywood is currently cleaning house with many horror stories being revealed about sexual harassment, abuse, and neglect. The stories of Hollywood’s pedophiles and the abuse suffered by children in the industry have caused an outcry by millions.

Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign is raising money so that he may produce, direct, write, and distribute a movie based on his own trauma and abuse.

Since coming forward and naming names of his abusers, Corey Feldman has expressed feeling very emotional and is fearing for his life and personal safety.

Are you going to watch Corey Feldman, Todd Bridges, and Corey Haim’s mother Judy Haim on Dr. Oz? Check local listings for time and station.

