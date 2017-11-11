FREE NEWSLETTER
Cops Are Called To French Montana’s Birthday Bash After Women Fight Breaks Out

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/11/2017
Cops Are Called To French Montana's Birthday Bash After Women Fight Breaks OutSource: bet.com

French Montana just turned 33, and he decided to celebrate his birthday by holding a party at a Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night, November 9. He invited A-list celebrities.

The party which was supposed to be a happy occasion got nasty when a fight broke out between two girls.

 

we make everyday like our last day #foreverchinx #freemaxb #bdaytable

Nov 9, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

According to TMZ, the rapper held an after party at his Calabasas home, and that was when the whole incident happened.

Two women got into a fight at 07:00 A.M., and one of them got kicked out of the party.

It seemed that she wasn’t happy about being the only one who got kicked out because she called the police.

Police showed up shortly along with paramedics and firefighters. Neither of the two women needed medical attention, and there weren’t any arrests made.

Both women were forced to leave French’s home in the end. It seems that French was reportedly not involved in the fight and had no interaction with the police.

Aside from this nasty incident, French’s 33rd birthday bash was extravagant and enormous.

The party was sponsored by his BFF P. Diddy’s CIROC French Vanilla, according to TMZ.

 

U can buy everything but real love !! @[email protected] @djkhaled #frenchvanillaciroc 🎉

Nov 9, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

Celebrities such DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert and O.T. Genasis, were among the guests. Marshmello went on the stage at the party, performing several of his songs. There was also a performance by three fire dancers.

After the party, French took to Instagram to share the footage.

He posted a few pics, including a picture of The Weeknd, actress Rima Fakih and her husband, Tony Sal. French was seen sporting a green fur jacket in the photo. He captioned the photo, ‘We make every day like our last day.’

