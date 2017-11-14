‘Controlling’ David Eason Forces Jenelle Evans To Leave Teen Mom Reunion Episode After Being Accused Of Child Abuse!

The Teen Mom reunion episode started with Jenelle Evans running off the stage! When Dr. Drew Pinsky asked her about the abuse accusations against her and her husband, David Eason forced Jenelle to storm off.

Dr. Drew referred to the abuse accusations that ex Nathan Griffith‘s mother made against her, but Evans explained that in fact, she was the one concerned about her former fiance physically hurting their son Kaiser.

‘I had concerns about a hand bruise on Kaiser’s butt from Nathan. I took a pic and sent it to Doris. She said, ‘That must have been you or David.’’

When Dr. Drew went on and asked about her hubby’s temper, Evans assured everyone that is very dedicated and protective towards his family and explained that it makes her really upset seeing how people keep unfairly bashing him.

The man then asks her whether or not the fact that he is faithful excuses his aggressive at times behavior.

‘When he gets aggressive, I say, ‘You gotta calm down.’ They do not show me saying that,’ Evans complained about the editing.

During this time, Eason was backstage watching everything unfold, and he became obviously irritated with Dr. Drew’s questions about him.

‘We are leaving after this. He is a drama queen. And he is probably a f*****. Push every button, pull every string, make her cry, make everybody upset, call me an aggressive person who hurts everybody. I am not answering any of his questions. I am going to tell him how I feel about him!’ Jenelle’s husband stated before showing up on stage and telling her to leave with him.

Evans then explained to the production team that if she does not go, he will just be at the hotel sulking about his wife not supporting him.

It is her duty to do so, she added.

Griffith then joined Dr. Drew, and he explained that their relationship is just that ‘controlling.’

He then slammed the man for the way he behaves with Kaiser.

‘He grabbed my son by the arm and picked him up when he said, ‘feed me.’’

Advertisement

Do you think Eason is controlling towards his wife? Was her decision to leave with him the right one?