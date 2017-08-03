Contrary To Popular Belief Blac Chyna Makes More Money Than Rob Kardashian: She May End Up PAYING Child Support

The “Blac Chyna will be getting Kardashian money” rumor mill will be coming to an end according to new reports. In a predictable turn of events, Blac Chyna would have had to snag one of the popular Kardashian sisters in order to be making real money off of child support because it’s been revealed that she makes way more money than her ex.

Blac Chyna is not just a model, she also makes cash from hosting and appearances. The 29-year-old is a business owner to a lash bar, clothing company, and cosmetic line.

Add in sponsorships and money from ad revenue, Angela White makes quite a lot all on her own.

On the other hand, Rob Kardashian is a part of the mega-famous family but hasn’t been using it to his advantage in a while. Before he dated Chyna, he wasn’t seen in public much for years.

He only returned to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” when he was a bit more comfortable with appearing on camera thanks to his growing relationship with Blac Chyna back when they were first an item.

He also gets money from episodes of “Rob and Chyna” and his sock line, Arthur George.

This is a surprise to some who expected Chyna to be set for life because she gave birth to the next generation to carry on the Kardashian name, but Rob has openly admitted that he doesn’t have enough money for his ex-fiance to “gold dig.”

Since Rob has baby Dream four days a week and Chyna only has her three, she will be paying child support if Rob wants it in the custody agreement that’s almost finished .

Other than a beautiful little girl, the only thing that the mother of two gained was more exposure because (to quote her exact words) it’s true that she was “already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.” She surely will continue to be Blac Chyna once this chaos has died down.