Contestant Sues ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Claims Tyra Banks “Abused” And “Humiliated” Daughter On Air!

America’s Got Talent is facing legal problems following a contestant’s claim that Tyra Banks abused her daughter! The woman, who chose to remain anonymous and is now referred to as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against the show’s production company, Marathon Productions.

In the legal documents, Jane Doe claimed her daughter, Mary Doe was “physically manipulated and verbally abused” by America’s Got Talent host Tyra Banks!

According to the court documents, the Jane performed alongside her husband on March 19.

Allegedly, the judges and some members of the audience “humiliated” Mary after her parents sang a song “about motherhood” that “celebrated Mary’s birth and the family bond.”

Jane explained in the legal documents that the producers told Mary to act “embarrassed and annoyed by her parents’ performance.”

Even worse, the woman alleges Tyra also shook her daughter’s shoulder and pulled her hair back.

In addition, the host also “insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived.”

The suit claims that the reason Mary did not stop the abuse was that the girl was scared.

The abusive treatment occurred in front of the cameras.

Jane Doe went on to allege that as a result of the abuse and humiliation her daughter suffered on the set of America’s Got Talent, the girl has become traumatized and is extremely depressed.

Mary also suffers from anxiety every time the song is mentioned or when she thinks about the footage airing.

The lawsuit revealed that the family contacted the production team and asked them to refrain from airing the humiliating episode.

Allegedly, the executives “acknowledged Mary’s emotional distress,” and promised to not air the entire footage.

Jane is now suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, civil battery, and civil assault.

The woman is seeking to obtain a trial by jury, but it has not been mentioned what amount of money she expects for the emotional damage.

This sounds like a huge problem for the show as well as for Tyra’s reputation.

Advertisement

What do you think about the America’s Got Talent incident and lawsuit? Do you believe Tyra Banks really did such a terrible thing to a contestant’s daughter?