Conrad Hilton’s Latest Run-In With The Authorities Landed Him In Psychiatric Hospital! Here’s What He Did!

It is good to give people second chances and expect the best from them but, sadly enough, sometimes things never change. Troublemaker Conrad Hilton has managed to not only go against the law but also offend people in a short span of time.

Advertisement

As some of you may already know, Paris Hilton’s troubled brother was arrested this past weekend for stealing Rick Salomon’s Bentley in order to stalk his former girlfriend.

As a result, he also violated the restraining order against him.

As if that was not enough, during the incident, Conrad shouted racists and homophobic slurs at the policemen.

Yesterday, a day after he refused to leave his jail cell, the star appeared in court for his sentencing.

Fortunately for him, the judge dealing with the heir’s case agreed to let him go for a $90,000 bail if he was released under father Rick Hilton’s custody.

But that’s not all – another condition was that he has to enter a hospital where his condition can be diagnosed.

Proving that he has not learned anything from the incident, the Hilton heir proceeded to use homophobic slurs once again, this time in court, calling the photographer documenting the proceeding “so f****ng gay!”

When asked by the judge whether or not he will comply with the orders Conrad replied:

“I am sorry to the court and the entire state for disrespecting the court. I am not obsessed with hookers, and I’m sorry.”

Reports say that Hilton will now be sent to Menninger, a psychiatric hospital in Houston, Texas.

Are you shocked by the rich heir’s latest run-in with the law?

Advertisement

Tell us what you think by typing a comment below!