Conrad Hilton Pleads Not Guilty To Violating His Restraining Order!

Conrad Hilton isn’t going down without a fight! The Hilton heir pleaded not guilty to violating a restraining order granted to Hunter Salomon. He was accused of stealing her father’s car as well, and their arraignment regarding the case was rescheduled originally because of his strange behavior in the courtroom.

Notorious celebrity lawyer, Robert Shapiro, is defending the young Hilton man and he told the judge his client had been undergoing treatment at a clinic by the magistrate’s order.

The 23-year-old man and youngest brother of Paris Hilton was arrested back in May after the police found him sitting inside a Bentley that belonged to Rick Salomon.

If that wasn’t bad enough, he was violating a restraining order at the same time.

The 23-year-old hotel heir was supposed to be convicted last month, but when he arrived at court he was wearing a jail smock which is designed to prevent self-harm, and he made several bizarre proclamations while awaiting trial.

Hilton said, “f–k you,” and “I hate you” to his parents and family several times during the court hearing.

Rick, Kathy, and Barron Hilton were all present for his arraignment.

The judge said he must attend therapy sessions and he can’t leave until his court date.

Today, Conrad appeared in court again, except this time, he arrived half an hour early.

He was serious the second time around and was dressed to impress, wearing a tailored navy pinstriped suit and black velvet shoes.

The young man appeared to be calm and serene while he was accompanied by an unidentified woman and his lawyer.

The lawyer said his client had completed his treatment and the judge is aware of that fact. In a statement to E! News, Shapiro said, “he completed his treatment. He was correctly diagnosed and had been given medication that has been very, very effective. He’s doing good.”