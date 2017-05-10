Conrad Hilton Has Courtroom Tantrum After Being Sent To Physiatric Hospital

E News reported that in addition to postponing Conrad Hilton’s arraignment to June 29th, the Judge in Los Angeles ordered the release of the hotel heir on a $90,000 bail. As reported earlier, he was charged on suspicion of grand theft auto and violating a restraining order.

Although he is getting off easy, there are some requirements he has to follow to be released back into the custody of his father, Rick.

The young man has to go directly to Menninger Clinic, a psychiatric hospital in Houston, Texas.

The judge also stated if Conrad leaves the clinic before June 29th he will be apprehended on sight and taken back into custody.

Sources confirmed the scene at the courtroom was very intense.

The 23-year-old, who is being represented by celebrity attorney Robert Shapiro, was harnessed in a self-harm prevention smock and made several weird declarations and had tantrums before the proceedings.

At one point, the judge asked the young man if he knew what was going on and what was happening to him.

Conrad responded, “Yes, your honor. I am sorry for disrespecting this entire courtroom and this state, and I did not have sex with hookers.”

Rick, Kathy, and Barron Hilton entered the courtroom around 15 minutes before Conrad came in and they sat in the middle of the courtroom.

When Conrad came into the room, he looked at them and mouthed, “f–k you. I hate you.”

His family did not communicate with him as it is illegal to talk to defendants before a judge.

As our readers know, Conrad was nailed with a misdemeanor assault in 2015 after having a meltdown on a flight from London to Los Angeles during the previous summer. He screamed at flight attendants and tried to get into a fight with another passenger yelling, “I am going to f–king kill you!”