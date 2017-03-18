Conor McGregor Says Mayweather Is ‘Petrified” to Fight Him

One of the biggest fights in combat sports history is about to happen, as the clash between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is targeted for September with the Irish fighter super confident in his abilities.

Conor is the one that confirmed he might fight Floyd this autumn, confirming the word out there.

A little bit surprising is McGregor’s confidence, with the MMA champion concluding that he’s been ready for a long time and that everyone is going to be in shock when he steps in the ring.

Irish boxer Michael Conlan was scheduled to make his pro debut on St. Patrick’s Day at the small room at Madison Square Garden, so Conor wanted to be by his side.

But what was supposed to be Conlan’s day turned out to be just a series of question for McGregor!

Answering, Conor exclaimed that no one in the boxing game knows what’s coming and that he’s going to take over this sport. The 28-years old fighter added that his plan is to stop Floyd and make everyone eat their words. The whole room, filled with 5,102 fighting fanatics, turned into a frenzy.

Just last week, Mayweather announced he was coming out of retirement with the sole purpose of fighting McGregor in June. Now that UFC boss Dana White gave his approval for the match to happen, there’s nothing stopping this event.

Advertisement

Still, McGregor said that he flew out to Las Vegas to negotiate in person with “Money” but claimed that the boxing champ didn’t show up because he was ‘petrified’, not knowing what to expect from Conor’s style. Therefore, it’s pretty much obvious that this fight is on and it has the potential of becoming one of the biggest sports events in history!