Conor McGregor Reacts To Floyd’s Allegedly Homophobic Slur

Todd Malm Posted On 07/15/2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregorSource: Youtube.com

Floyd Mayweather’s feud with Conor McGregor has just gotten worse. Except for this time, the controversy is aimed at Floyd’s comments rather than Conor. As CI readers know, Floyd called Conor a “fa***t” during a press conference, and predictably, people were upset.

And while the public is outraged by Mayweather’s choice of slurs, McGregor seemed to be unbothered by it all, saying those people who are offended are “so touchy.”

TMZ noted that Mayweather called McGregor a “fa***t” during a conference in London, and a lot of people were upset over the comment.

Mayweather grabbed the microphone and started taking shots at McGregor while he was sitting down.

To be honest, it looked like McGregor hardly cared, in fact, he appeared to be entirely used to the showdown.

Initially, the crowd sounded disappointed when Floyd used the word, while Conor didn’t care.

After the event, the native of Dublin spoke out on Floyd’s behalf, claiming that people get way too offended by people’s comments rather than their behavior.

Nevertheless, Mayweather’s representatives issued a statement to TMZ in response to the backlash.

In the declaration, it said, “the reason Floyd called Conor the F word is because Conor called Floyd a monkey. Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all. Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians.”

According to the publication, the “monkey” comment happened off-microphone, and the crowd couldn’t hear what was going on.

All this controversy comes shortly after Conor told the boxing champ to “dance for me, boy.” People have been insinuating that the comment was racially charged. However, more sensible people are aware that it is merely bantering to stir up controversy and ultimately more views and thus, money.

