Conor McGregor Hits Back At Tyson And Say’s He’s The “New Don King”

Conor McGregor heard about Mike Tyson calling him a “dumb ass” when talking about the upcoming fight between him and Floyd Mayweather Junior, and he seemed to take it all in stride. Conor is known for being an amazing trash-talker, so it’s no doubt he had a genuinely funny retort.

McGregor – who is one month away from going head-to-head with Mayweather in Las Vegas on the 26th of August – wrote on his Twitter account yesterday and called himself the “the new Don King” because the “money is mine.”

That's nice Mike, but you're looking at the new Don King here, son.

Money is mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 25, 2017

In case you’re wondering what that means, Don King was Tyson’s longtime promoter and is arguably the most famous boxing promoter of all time, but there’s a dark side to his myth.

Don is also known for being a scum-bag who steals money from his clients, often at the level of millions of dollars.

On Conor’s side, the MMA fighter is going to make $75 million from the mega fight.

During a conference earlier in the month, Conor said the fight between him and Floyd was “great for everybody,” because everyone was making money from the impending bout.

Despite that, some people can’t see the positive side, with many individuals on Twitter taking things a little too personally.

A lot of Twitter users are saying Conor should “watch his mouth” when dealing with the “baddest man on the planet.” Are you excited to witness the fight? Everyone thinks Conor is 100% going to lose, but personally, I think an upset is possible.