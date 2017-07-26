FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian conor mcgregor floyd mayweather serena williams lebron james o.j. simpson beyonce tiger woods venus williams ryan lochte ronda rousey LaVar Ball Travis Browne John McEnroe gal gadot kenya moore khloe kardashian tristan thompson Ayesha Curry aaron rodgers brie bella john cena Anna Hansen
Home » Sports

Conor McGregor Hits Back At Tyson And Say’s He’s The “New Don King”

Todd Malm Posted On 07/26/2017
1
464 Views
1


Conor And MikeSource: LowKickMMA.com

Conor McGregor heard about Mike Tyson calling him a “dumb ass” when talking about the upcoming fight between him and Floyd Mayweather Junior, and he seemed to take it all in stride. Conor is known for being an amazing trash-talker, so it’s no doubt he had a genuinely funny retort.

McGregor – who is one month away from going head-to-head with Mayweather in Las Vegas on the 26th of August – wrote on his Twitter account yesterday and called himself the “the new Don King” because the “money is mine.”

In case you’re wondering what that means, Don King was Tyson’s longtime promoter and is arguably the most famous boxing promoter of all time, but there’s a dark side to his myth.

Don is also known for being a scum-bag who steals money from his clients, often at the level of millions of dollars.

On Conor’s side, the MMA fighter is going to make $75 million from the mega fight.

During a conference earlier in the month, Conor said the fight between him and Floyd was “great for everybody,” because everyone was making money from the impending bout.

Despite that, some people can’t see the positive side, with many individuals on Twitter taking things a little too personally.

Advertisement

A lot of Twitter users are saying Conor should “watch his mouth” when dealing with the “baddest man on the planet.” Are you excited to witness the fight? Everyone thinks Conor is 100% going to lose, but personally, I think an upset is possible.

Post Views: 464

Read more about conor mcgregor Floyd Mayweather Junior Floyd Mayweather Senior Mike Tyson

Advertisement

You may also like
Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Dumb’ And Will Get ‘Killed’ By Floyd Mayweather
07/25/2017
Conor McGregor Reacts To Floyd’s Allegedly Homophobic Slur
07/15/2017
Find Out Why Floyd Mayweather Called Conor McGregor A “F***T”!
07/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

MsKeepzitreal
07/26/2017 at 11:04 am
Reply

Why is McGregor calling grown men SON


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *