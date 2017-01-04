Advertisement
Conor McGregor Breaks Out the Dance Moves at His Sister’s Wedding

01/04/2017
Conor McGregor dancingSource: bleacherreport.com

The Notorious celebrated his record-breaking UFC year by flying out to Ireland for his sister’s wedding. McGregor’s sister, Aoife, tied the knot on New Year’s eve at St. Mary’s Church in Ireland, in what was a very lavish wedding.  McGregor looked very dapper as he was one of the groomsmen on Aoife’s wedding day. His pregnant wife, Dee Devlin, was also a bridesmaid.

McGregor, who is currently on a hiatus as he prepares to become a dad, looked visibly happy as he posed for pictures with numerous family members at the church. He also posed for pictures with newly weds alongside his wife Dee. The Notorious’ long time coach and friend, John Kavanagh, was also in attendance, and the light weight champion wasn’t shy to show him off on social media. He also wasn’t shy as he took to social media to provide his fans a glimpse of the beautiful venue.

At one point, Conor bust out his dancing moves. Even from his dancing, you could tell that he is always ready for a fight. He unleashed some dance moves along with a couple punches in the air that we’re sure would make Michael Jackson jealous. He was so hyped, dancing alongside the groom, Mark Elliot. To be honest, we were a little scared that one of his punches might connect.

Luckily everyone left intact, and had a wonderful time.

