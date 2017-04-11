‘Complicit’ Ivanka Trump Pushed The Donald To Act On Syria, Eric Trump Claims

Ivanka Trump played a prominent role in President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Syria. This is not coming from unsourced reports, her brother, Eric Trump, is the one who made the revelation.

In recent weeks, the media and comedy shows like NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” devoted a lot of time and energy bashing the powerful first daughter for not doing enough to push her father in the right direction.

Since January, Ivanka’s portfolio has grown in the White House. The businesswoman and her husband, Jared Kushner, have done quite a bit to push a moderate style of governing.

In this quest, they turned Steve Bannon into the enemy. The alt-right icon wants Trump to turn the country into a conservative fantasy where the government is reduced to almost nothing.

With the debacle over health care and the failure to implement the so-called Muslim ban, Ivanka and Kushner were able to expand their control as Bannon’s sphere of influence diminished.

Heartbroken and outraged by the images coming out of Syria following the atrocious chemical attack yesterday. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 5, 2017

Syria seems to be the first real sign of that new dynamic, a realignment of Trump’s White House that is more in line with conventional wisdom.

Here is what Eric had to say about Ivanka’s involvement: “Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff.’”

The times we are living in call for difficult decisions – Proud of my father for refusing to accept these horrendous crimes against humanity https://t.co/yV0oJuC9dE — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 7, 2017

The young Trump also explained why her presence is a good thing; he shared: “Ivanka is by his side in Washington. She is not involved in everything. I think she comes and goes with issues she deeply cares about but when you get to a certain level of power a lot of times, and you see this in business too, a lot of times people will say yes just because you happen to be the boss.”

This is good news for some people, but for others, it is all very scary, a president should not have to rely so much on his children to make the right decision on an issue of such atrocity.