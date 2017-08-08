Comedy Actor Billy Eichner Tells All On His Unexpected AHS: Cult Role: ‘I Get To Be Dramatic And Violent And Sexual’

Billy Eichner is mostly associated with various comedic roles, but the actor is taking on a new challenge with his performance in American Horror Story: Cult. The man opened up about his character and revealed that fans are going to see him in a whole new light.

Eichner admitted that people might not be ready for his role, as it’s going to show a different and unexpected side of him.

‘I get to be dramatic and violent and sexual,’ the 38-year-old Parks and Recreation star added.

But in reality, Billy started his career as a dramatic actor, and now that he has created a name for himself in comedy he would like to return to his roots.

The seventh season of the hit show is reportedly set around the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

The actor also talked about how he got to work with AHS creator Ryan Murphy.

Apparently, back in September, Murphy came to him during an Emmy party and offered him a role.

Despite not knowing anything about the character he was to play, the actor trusted Murphy and said yes right away.

A few months later, Eichner is one with his American Horror Story character, but he couldn’t spoil anything yet.

However, the actor explained that he is an integral part of the cast, adding that he shares scenes with most of the actors involved in the story, including Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes and Sarah Paulson.

The seventh season of American Horror Story is set to premiere on September 5 on FX at 10 P.M. ET/PT.

Are you looking forward to diving into a brand new and creepy tale?