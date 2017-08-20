Comedic Legend Jerry Lewis Passes Away At The Age Of 91

Comic legend, Jerry Lewis, has passed away at the age of 91-years. In a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the publication claimed the actor, singer, and director died at 9:15 AM on the 20th of August, Sunday.

Jerry Lewis has been around for ages.

He first came to prominence in the 1940’s as part of a duo along with singer Dean Martin.

The pair starred in several movies together, including The Caddy and The Stooge.

However, they went onto part ways in the 1950’s.

Lewis continued to be a successful performer on television and in films, including movies like The Nutty Professor, The Geisha Boy, and Cinderfella.

He was an active musician and recording artist as well, with songs like “Rock-a-Bye Your Baby” which sold almost four million copies.

Jerry was a renaissance man of sorts, with a career that included comedy, music, acting, and hosting.

He worked as the presenter of the Academy Awards not once, but twice.

Not only was he an active entertainer, but he also gave to charities and was well known in the philanthropic and humanitarian community, hosting telethons in the 1950’s for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

From 1966 until 2010, Lewis and his business partners raised more than $2.6 billion for research.

Despite its success, Lewis stepped down from hosting in 2011, and the event was canceled in 2015.

Jerry’s philanthropic activities were so successful he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize award for his charity work.

Nevertheless, his life wasn’t always characterized by success.

He had his moments of addiction.

The comic legend battled dependency to painkillers for more than a decade.

He took anesthetics back in 1965 and had to medicate due to a severe back injury. However, the comedian showed incredible resilience in the end. Toward the end of his life, he went through several heart attacks, heart surgery, prostate cancer, as well as diabetes.