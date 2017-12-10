Comedian Hannibal Buress Arrested For Drunken And Disorderly Conduct

The comedian, Hannibal Buress, found himself in an unfortunate predicament over the weekend after police arrested him in Miami, Florida. The Twitter page for the Police Department of Miami wrote that the comic was arrested for “disorderly intoxication” on the 9th of December around 10:30 pm.

Video footage which we have for you below shows Hannibal arguing with the police while the officers push him up against the car and make the arrest.

In the video, the comic can be heard asking what the reason for his arrest is. He screams at the officers, “Am I under arrest? Am I under arrest?”

Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 10, 2017

He continues to yell at the officers and asks why they’re “detaining him,” and finally, the policeman says for “trespassing.”

In response, the comic tells the cops they’re “goofy as f*ck, man,” “Y’all know you’re goofy as f*ck, right?” Hannibal – who stars in the Spider-Man: Homecoming film – said the police are “making it harder” and he’s just “chilling.”

Not long after, a Twitter hashtag began titled, “#FreeHannibalBuress.” Additionally, the actor refused to enter the police car on his own volition, so the officials had to force him inside. After he paid a $500 bond, the cops let him go.

In a report from TMZ, the comedian allegedly approached the police and asked for an Uber. He supposedly stank of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Apart from his successful career as a stand-up comedian and actor, Hannibal became well known for his involvement with the Bill Cosby case.

The comic found himself embroiled in an unfortunate media fiasco after he covered the Bill Cosby allegations in a comedy routine. Shortly after a fan recorded the performance and uploaded it online, it went viral, leading to Cosby’s downfall.