Comedian Don Rickles Dies At Age 90

The Legendary comedian, Don Rickles, has passed away at his home from kidney failure today at age 90.

Rickles was best known for his comedy including his notorious one-liners, but towards the end of his life, he also became a best-selling author and dramatic actor.

He became a household name alongside Clark Gable and Burt Lancaster in the film Run Silent, Run Deep. Don was an honorary member of the Rat Pack and often appeared as an abrasive celebrity roast comic; when comics intentionally insult one another for laughs.

During his career, Rickles appeared on several sitcoms and dramatic series including Get Smart and Run For Your Life. One of his best-known roles was voicing Mr. Potato Head in Pixar’s Toy Story series, as well as playing a role in Martin Scorsese’s Casino with Robert De Niro.

Even though the man had a successful career as an actor, his bread-and-butter was comedy club appearances. During some of these performances, Don was famous for short insults like referring to his audience members as “dummies” and “hockey pucks.”

The infamous comedian studied acting at the Academy of Dramatic Arts after he served in the military and was born in New York City. His first major appearance was on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson in 1965. Don’s performance on the show skyrocketed him to success and launched his career in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe.

In 2005, he appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno shortly after Carson’s death to recall and remember the many appearances of internationally renowned celebrities on Carson’s show and the impact the talk-show had on American popular culture.

Rickles had a small family with his wife, Barabara and their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, as well as two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

Funeral services will be private but the public can send flowers to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

He would’ve turned 91 on May 8th of this year.