Colin Jost’s Lips Are Sealed Regarding Romance With Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost is keeping quiet! During the Hilarity for Charity’s Third Annual New York City Variety Show, Colin chatted with a reporter for E! News regarding his plans for the summer; the next season of Saturday Night Live; and his rumored fling with Scarlett Johansson.

As CI readers know, Scarlett and Colin have been “hooking up,” according to sources close to the pair.

They first met last year when Johansson was cast on SNL to impersonate Ivanka Trump for the perfume titled, “Complicit.”

Despite their relationship being described as just for fun and “casual,” the couple was spotted looking really into each other during the SNL season finale after-party.

And what did Jost have to say about Johansson during his chat at the charity event? Not much, to be honest.

So far, he has managed to keep the details under wraps and away from the media.

He’s keeping it real, so to speak.

However, he did say, “I’m very happy in my personal life.”

That begs the question: who wouldn’t be happy in a casual relationship with Scarlett Johannson?

When Jost was pressed for more details, he said, “What? No way. No, I’m good.”

And while Colin has managed to keep his personal life on the down low, he is undoubtedly looking forward to the summertime, like everyone else.

He said, “I’m going to travel a little bit. I’ve been on the road doing standup. I went to Alabama for the first time in my life, which is pretty cool. I’d never been and thought why not do some shows there? The people were really nice.”

Jost wasn’t the only star at the Hilarity for Charity event. The spectacle included appearances from stars like Amy Schumer, Seth Rogen, and Paul Rudd. The organization raised $400,000 to provide free in-home care for families struggling with Alzheimer’s Disease. It also funds cutting-edge research and raises awareness for the debilitating disease.