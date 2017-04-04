Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst Reveal Their Awkward Scenes Together In The Beguiled

Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell just finished the movie The Beguiled and the actors revealed the difficulty of filming the intense scenes on set.

“I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped,” Dunst explains.

Kirsten told the interviewer she was uncomfortable shooting aggressive and physical scenes.

“I don’t like it, I don’t like it,” she told the press recently at CinemaCon. “To be honest, I’m like, ‘Let’s get this over with as fast as possible.'”

Dunst has performed in several films by Sofia Coppola including The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette. She explained male directors want to “shoot (R-rated scenes) from every angle.”

She went on to say she is happy with Sofia because she doesn’t have to suffer through grueling adult scenes. The actress said, “At least Sofia’s like, ‘we’re going to get this done quick, we’re just gonna shoot it here, we’ll do three takes, be done’.”

The Copolla film is a remake of the 1971 film of the same name. Farrell plays a wounded Civil War soldier who is taken to a boarding school in Virginia where the students are all young girls. All the women at the school start to fight over the affection of the young soldier.

Farrell explained he tried to be as sensitive as he possibly could while shooting the scenes with Kirsten.

“It’s harder for women,” Farrell said. “And women have in the history of cinema…been more exploited of course, through the means of sexuality, by men than men have. So, it’s situations like that, any love scenes that I’ve been a party to over the years, you just [do] whatever your female dance partner needs.”

Colin finished the interview by adding that women should be the boss in adult scenes because in general, it is more uncomfortable for women.

The Beguiled is scheduled for release on June 30th of 2017.