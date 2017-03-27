Cole Sprouse Apologizes For His Makeup Shaming Comment

Former Disney Channel star, Cole Sprouse is quite busy these days with his new hit show, Riverdale but still somehow finds the time to go back and reflect on his past actions.

This way, he stumbled upon a comment he made when he was just a child and decided to apologize for what might be considered an offensive statement against women.

When he was only 13 years old, the actor makeup shamed girls in an unknown magazine interview but he has matured since then and realized it was a mistake.

“I like a girl who is down-to-earth and doesn’t get worked up over anything — not the kind of girl who is so worried about how she looks that he was to put on pounds of makeup,” young Cole told the publication.

The comment would have been controversial for sure if he wasn’t just a child at the time and because of that, no one gave him a hard time about it. Besides, it was pretty tame compared to what many stars say sometimes.

Regardless, Sprouse decided he needed to make amends and posted a hilarious message on social media, apologizing for what he said.

Do you ever stay up tormented by something you said a long time ago? Lol yeah me neither I was just asking #LookLikeALittleDutchGirl #Round pic.twitter.com/Fc0Y67GEP6 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 24, 2017

The tweet however quickly became a meme and started a funny exchange between him and his fans who used pictures and gifs of Tyeesha, a girl character he played in his Disney days to make light of his apology.

Cole Sprouse currently plays the role of Jughead Jones, on the popular teen show Riverdale, which is currently in the middle of its first season.

Advertisement

We are very glad Cole grew up to be such a responsible young man that takes the blame for his own mistakes even though no one really held him accountable in the first place.