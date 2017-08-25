Coldplay Cancels Their Concert In Houston Due To Potentially Devastating Hurricane Harvey

Unfortunately, Coldplay had to cancel their concert at the NRG Stadium due to the possibility of Hurrican Harvey. Chris Martin, Will Champion, Jonny Buckland, and Guy Berryman announced the disappointing news by Twitter.

In their tweet, they wrote, “we really wanted to play tonight,” but because of the storm, the group decided to say “no” to the concert.

The band doesn’t want to put themselves or anyone else at risk for the sake of their performance.

On a more positive note, the group intends to reschedule their show.

They said, “we will give details of rescheduling/refunding as soon as we can.”

As for where Coldplay is headed next, it looks like they’re going to Miami, Florida as a part of their “A Head Full Of Dreams” tour.

The Grammy Award winners aren’t the only group to have to cancel parts of their tour.

Mary J Blige canceled her show at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

It’s been postponed until the 19th of September.

Lady Antebellum rescheduled her show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion too, in the interests of her fans safety, according to the country music group.

In a report from meteorologists, Hurricane Harvey will be the worst storm to hit the Lone Star State in almost twenty years.

The National Weather Service warned residents that the hurricane could be potentially devastating.

Even the White House came out with a statement.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed she is glad to be around the Trump administration during this difficult time.

She went on to say there “was no better president” during the hurricane season. In her statement to the media, Sarah said as the President is updated on the status of the impending storm, the resources will be provided as they are needed.