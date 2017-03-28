Co-Stars On America’s Got Talent Reveal How Mel B Is Coping With Divorce

According to Howie Mandel, Mel B is keeping it professional on the show America’s Got Talent. The actress has been keeping her emotions private during the show.

Howie commented on how strong and wonderful she is as a person and as a mother. He went on to explain how amazed he is at the “strength and professionalism that she brings to the desk even though her heart is broken.”

Heidi Klum commented on Mel B as well, saying routine and work has kept her busy and away from dwelling on relationship drama. She explained that it’s so important to be working and keeping your mind busy, while at the same time getting support from family and friends to make it through difficult times.

Simon Cowell, the creator of the America Idol series, pointed out the importance of working and being busy as well. He said that “She is a trooper. I got to hand it to her.”

Mel has made her first public appearance promoting NBC’s 12th season of the popular TV series America’s Got Talent since her divorce to Stephen Belafonte. Fans took notice of the fact that Mel was not wearing her wedding ring and how great she looked in the flashy copper red dress.

As Celebrity Insider Readers know, Mel filed for divorce shortly after her father Martin died at age 63 from a long battle with cancer.

According to the source, the former Spice Girl had even lost touch with her family due to the relationship she had with husband Stephen Belafonte. It has been said the family of the performer was not particularly fond of her ex-husband.

Sources have claimed Mel B plans to impose a gagging order – a legal order whereby a person isn’t allowed to disclose any details about an incident – after being encouraged by her friends that a book exposing the dramatic marriage would be a great idea.