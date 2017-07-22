Co-Stars From True Blood Come Out To Attend Nelsan Ellis’ Funeral

Nelsan Ellis, the man who was known for playing the openly gay character, Lafayette on True Blood, was laid to rest on Saturday at the Holy Temple Cathedral in the state of Illinois, where the actor grew up.

Several of the performer’s costars showed up to the ceremony according to the publication, E! News.

People who were there included, Anna Paquin, Carrie Preston, and Rutina Wesley.

Wesley was a very good friend of the man, and she penned an emotional tribute to him which she shared with the mainstream media last week.

Viola Davis, who starred in films alongside Ellis like The Help and Get On Up was also at the ceremony

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was a public viewing on Friday at the Lean and Son’s Funeral Home.

In case you’re wondering how he died, Ellis struggled with alcohol abuse for many years.

He died from heart complications on the 8th of July after he reportedly attempted to withdraw from the substance on his own.

In a statement released by Emily Gerson, the manager of the actor, the paper read that Nelsan’s father said he had been in and out of rehab many times.

The True Blood alumni was embarrassed by his addiction and would rarely talk about it with anyone.

Nelsan wasn’t the only one because alcohol addiction is a silent killer in America and many people are affected.

It’s thought to be one of the factors in the decision of young men to commit suicide, as around 30% of men kill themselves while under the influence.

Not only that, but people are injured in car accidents due to alcohol abuse frequently.

Thankfully, Ellis had a large family that will help each other cope with his passing. He is survived by his son, Breon, as well as his grandmother, Alex Brown. Ellis had many siblings including, Lakeeia Thomson, Tommie Lee Thompson, Babon Ellis, Maurice Turne, Tianna Thompson, Shaentika Beard and Yvonne Ellis and aunt Tartheaia Thompson.